Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

In the city of angels and home of the LA Clippers, Haute Living held an exclusive dinner at Katsuya Brentwood. In collaboration with Champagne Telmont, Haute Living raised a glass to their latest cover star, John Wall. The basketball legend celebrated his front page feature and the start of the new season this past Thursday.

John arrived at the dinner with a full entourage of friends who were there to support him along with numerous notable names. The intimate celebration made it easy for the crew to celebrate his achievement and sip champagne from the french-based Maison all the way until the night came to an end.

The world-renowned sushi spot, Katsuya, provided a perfect ambiance for the event and an even better menu to top it off. The four-course Asian-fusion meal featured their signature dish, crispy rice with spicy tuna. The menu also included Rock Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Albacore Sashimi, Jidori Chicken Breast, New York Steak, assorted nigiri and a variety of specialty rolls which were all paired with none other than Champagne Telmont.

The magazine cover wasn’t the only masterpiece at the dinner. In fact, a custom art piece by Crime by Design, featuring the cover photo as its muse, had guests in awe as the contemporary artist designed the piece live on the spot.

Other notable guests included April Donelson, Price Arana, Kell Wimmer, Courtney Poulos, Sean Lee, Michael Wu, Shawn Xu, Steve Fujimura, Jerry Wen, Andew Mak, John Wall, Dr. Brian Machida, Glenda Borden, Omar Henry, Draya Michele, Leena Sayed, Derrick Brown, Bryan Extra, Brandon Cavanaugh, Crime by Design, Brett Maugeri, Angus Onisfourou, Angelina Ang and more.

