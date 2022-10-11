Photo Credit: Kevin Scott

Hermès has officially opened the doors to its new flagship store on the Upper East Side as an ode to its ever-evolving relationship with New York. A testament to the French luxury fashion house’s presence within Manhattan’s culture, the new flagship captures the spirit of New York while also embodying the joie de vivre of Parisian elegance that defines Hermès.

A design masterpiece, the magnificent space spans 20,250 square feet across three buildings and five floors — including a charming rooftop garden. Nearly occupying an entire block radius, 706 Madison is an ambitious fusion of three existing buildings connected by the Parisian architecture agency RDAI, led by Denis Montel.

Photo Credit: Kevin Scott

Inside, the incredibly chic interiors are inspired by both New York’s Art Deco history and Manhattan’s renowned skyscrapers, ultimately creating a visually dynamic experience for customers upon arrival. The store unfolds into a series of salons, each distinctive and boasting its own unique elements, from straw marquetry and various wood finishes to leather and handcrafted wallpaper in a modern palette of warm neutrals with bursts of vibrant hues. The space also portrays the creative spirit of the house through Hermès’ 16 métiers, and a collection of artworks from established and emerging artists.

Photo Credit: Kevin Scott

As guests enter from the primary townhouse side, they will be immediately immersed into the wonderful world of Hermès, discovering a small Hansom cab from the 1830s borrowed from the Émile Hermès collection. The store’s focal point is the arresting stone that stretches up to the fourth floor. Also, it is the home to many artworks, including a painting by French artist Antoine Carbonne and reproductions of Hermès’ scarf designs, including Centered Rhyme de Elaine Lustig Cohen, Faune et Flore du Texas by Kermit Oliver, and American Quilts by Aline Honoré — among others. In fact, to celebrate the opening, a special colorway of the latter scarf has been designed, along with other exclusive objects, including several Kelly bags, a Bolide bag, two exceptional watches, Hermès H08 Madison and Arceau Madison, a jukebox, and a bicycle.

Photo Credit: Kevin Scott

Each floor tells a different story, unique to Hermès and its highly-curated offerings within the flagship: the ground floor is home to fashion jewelry, the silk universe, perfume and beauty on one side and the other, men’s silk, leather goods, and the equestrian collection; the second floor is the men’s universe; the third floor is the women’s universe that also houses jewelry and watches with bespoke, private shopping experiences; the fourth floor boasts leather goods as well as the enchanted outdoor rooftop garden designed by landscape expert Miranda Brooks; and finally, the fifth floor is an entirely private floor that is dedicated to five artisans from different métiers of the house that will also be in residence, sharing a dedicated fifth-floor atelier.

Photo Credit: Kevin Scott

This new Hermès flagship undoubtedly marks an exciting, new modern era for the House in Manhattan.