Aesthetic Nurse Nia Zameni Is the Master of Injectables and Botox

Over recent years, Botox cosmetic treatments have become popular amongst Americans. Dubbed the “lunchtime facial procedure,” Botox is a relatively fast and effective process. With a smooth needle and a tiny pinch, the doctor will administer the process with minimal bleeding and fast healing. Many patients seek to achieve smooth, relaxed, and youthful skin, and Botox is the right solution.

Recent studies indicated that over seven million patients globally had undergone these treatments, making it the most sought-after cosmetic procedure. With no doubt about Botox’s increasing popularity, there is a need to ensure you seek the services of a qualified and competent aesthetic professional such as Nia Zameni.

Nia Zameni is a Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist with over six years of experience in the aesthetic industry. She is a BSN master injector with Allergan Aesthetics proficiency in fillers and Botox. Though aesthetics has always been her passion, Nia shares over seven years of experience in the ICU as an intensive care RN. This makes her the go-to Aesthetic nurse offering consultancy on facial contouring with fillers and anti-wrinkle treatments like Botox and lasers.

She leverages her comprehensive training by exploring over 20 different laser and aesthetic platforms from Laser Hair Removal, Laser Tattoo Removal, IPL/Photofacial, BBL, Fractional Lasers, Microneedling, Microneedling with Platelet Rich Fibren, Platelet Rich Plasma, Microneedling Hair Restoration, Cooltone to offer the best to her patients.

A Sigma Theta Tau, International Honor Society graduate, Nia is also well vast with dermal fillers and neuromodulators, such as BOTOX Cosmetic, Dysport, Restylane, Restylane Lift, Restylane Silk, Restylane Refyne, Restylane Defyne, Voluma, Vobella, and Kybella.

Nia performs laser resurfacing and injectables with utmost care and precision. Being of excellent personality and unique social attributes, she easily connects with her patients by listening to their plights and delivering excellent results.

Passionate about lip and cheek augmentation treatments, Nia helps her patients live more confidently by getting past signs of aging due to volume loss, fine lines and wrinkles, bothersome scars, legions, and pigmentation irregularities, removing unwanted hair and restoring a more vibrant, healthier appearance to their skin. She understands how much her services impact her patients and is happy to see their quality of life improve.

Nia expresses dissatisfaction with the existence of unqualified individuals who blackmail unsuspecting patients. This perhaps accounts for the few unsuccessful procedures. Therefore, Nia advises patients to be cautious while opting for a professional in this space.

“Don’t pay for the syringe, pay for the artist. Not every medical professional is an artist. For injectables, opt for someone who is a true artist and at the same time understands anatomy,” asserts Nia.

Given this, Nia envisions becoming a trainer, spurring other medical providers to be an artist, and prioritizing safety measures in practice. It’s her dream to reach and impact millions of patients worldwide, and she believes this can be best achieved by training other professionals.

