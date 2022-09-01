Van Cleef & Arpels Launches The Stunning New Perlée Collection

Photo Credit: Erik Madigan Heck

The month of September is synonymous with the concept of rebirth in the fashion industry. In fact, September is fashion’s New Year’s day as it marks an exciting time of new collection launches and the debut of precious new pieces. And nothing quite marks the start of September like a new jewelry launch.

Today, Van Cleef & Arpels has unveiled brand new pieces within the Perlée collection. A collection that has exuded the joie de vivre of the spirit of Van Cleef & Arpels since 2008, the Perlée collection showcases the emblematic golden bead motif. Introducing a vibrant range of new rings, earrings, and watches designed in exquisite materials, including precious and ornamental stones like mother-of-pearl and coral, the new collection sings to a colorful rhythm. Adr

Photo Credit: Erik Madigan Heck

There is an innate playfulness woven throughout the collection, from the new bracelet and pendant sets to the diverse collection of rings. The collection introduces five new rings adorned with golden beads framing the statement centerpiece of the ring that is featured in five brilliant interpretations: black onyx, deep malachite, lapis lazuli, azure turquoise, and coral.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels

Another collection highlight is the debut of three pairs of earrings designed to accompany the Perlée diamonds pavé rings launched in 2020. Featured in yellow, white, and rose gold, the new earrings reveal generous gadroons, framing a dome paved with 74 round diamonds of varying diameters.

Photo Credit: Erik Madigan Heck

Last but certainly not least, the Maison is introducing the Perlée collection’s emblematic aesthetic to five new incredibly elegant watches. The timepieces fuse the beauty of Haute Joaillerie with the high watchmaking savoir-faire of Haute Horology to create contemporary novelties in a minimalist color palette of yellow gold, white mother of pearl, and black onyx. And, of course, Van Cleef & Arpels also reveals three Perlée Toi & Moi secret watches in rose gold and yellow gold featuring a vibrant array of stones.

Photo Credit: Erik Madigan Heck

The new Perlée pieces are stunning additions to the iconic collection, bringing a newfound sense of joy to the jewelry.