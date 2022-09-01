Bradley Beal
Cover Story
How Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal Plans On Making Magic On And Off The Court This Season
OLIVIA CULPO HAUTE LIVING COVER
Celebrities
Olivia Culpo Is About To Get Real
Hampton Water
Haute Wine + Spirits
Bon Jovi And Son Jesse Are Sitting Pretty On A Bed Of Rosés With Their Haute Wine Label, Hampton Water
Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
News
Entrepreneur & Visionary Extraordinaire Rande Gerber Reveals The Power Of Intuition
James Harden
Cover Story
It’s Time For James Harden To Try Something New

The Spirit Of Jewelry: Van Cleef & Arpels Launches The Stunning New Perlée Collection

Fashion, Fine Jewelry, Haute Shopping, Jewelry, News

Van Cleef & Arpels Launches The Stunning New Perlée CollectionPhoto Credit: Erik Madigan Heck

The month of September is synonymous with the concept of rebirth in the fashion industry. In fact, September is fashion’s New Year’s day as it marks an exciting time of new collection launches and the debut of precious new pieces. And nothing quite marks the start of September like a new jewelry launch. 

Today, Van Cleef & Arpels has unveiled brand new pieces within the Perlée collection. A collection that has exuded the joie de vivre of the spirit of Van Cleef & Arpels since 2008, the Perlée collection showcases the emblematic golden bead motif. Introducing a vibrant range of new rings, earrings, and watches designed in exquisite materials, including precious and ornamental stones like mother-of-pearl and coral, the new collection sings to a colorful rhythm. Adr

Van Cleef & Arpels Launches The Stunning New Perlée CollectionPhoto Credit: Erik Madigan Heck

There is an innate playfulness woven throughout the collection, from the new bracelet and pendant sets to the diverse collection of rings. The collection introduces five new rings adorned with golden beads framing the statement centerpiece of the ring that is featured in five brilliant interpretations: black onyx, deep malachite, lapis lazuli, azure turquoise, and coral. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels

Another collection highlight is the debut of three pairs of earrings designed to accompany the Perlée diamonds pavé rings launched in 2020. Featured in yellow, white, and rose gold, the new earrings reveal generous gadroons, framing a dome paved with 74 round diamonds of varying diameters.

Van Cleef & Arpels Launches The Stunning New Perlée CollectionPhoto Credit: Erik Madigan Heck 

Last but certainly not least, the Maison is introducing the Perlée collection’s emblematic aesthetic to five new incredibly elegant watches. The timepieces fuse the beauty of Haute Joaillerie with the high watchmaking savoir-faire of Haute Horology to create contemporary novelties in a minimalist color palette of yellow gold, white mother of pearl, and black onyx. And, of course, Van Cleef & Arpels also reveals three Perlée Toi & Moi secret watches in rose gold and yellow gold featuring a vibrant array of stones.

Van Cleef & Arpels Launches The Stunning New Perlée Collection

Photo Credit: Erik Madigan Heck

The new Perlée pieces are stunning additions to the iconic collection, bringing a newfound sense of joy to the jewelry. 

PREVIOUS POST
News
September 1, 2022
Show Off Your Signature Style this NYFW with Loews Signature Suites
By Kennedy Munster
F1
News
August 31, 2022
From F1 To Martha Stewart’s First Restaurant, Here’s What’s New And Hot In Sin City
By Laura Schreffler
Nobu
Haute Wine + Spirits
August 30, 2022
Cocktail Of The Week: Take The First Flight Out At Nobu Malibu
By Laura Schreffler
News
August 30, 2022
The Macallan Has Released A Futuristic, Limited Edition Bottle In Collaboration With Bentley Motors
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami