Tiffany & Co.’s Iconic “Yellow Is The New Blue” Lands In Latin America With A Star-Studded Soirée

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, Jewelry, News

Tiffany & Co.’s Iconic “Yellow Is The New Blue” Lands In Latin America With A Star-Studded Celebration
Singer J Balvin with actor Cauã Raimond, model Izabel Goulart, Valentina Ferrer, actress Bruna Marquezine, model Camila Queiroz, actor Kleber Toledo and model Celina Locks

Photo Credit: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Last year, on April 1st, Tiffany & Co. sent shock waves through the fashion industry by introducing a new House color: Tiffany Yellow. What seemed to be an April Fool’s prank, the declaration sparked the new movement, “Yellow Is The New Blue,” within the iconic jewelry House. Since the announcement, Tiffany & Co. has led a series of vibrant installations and pop-ups honoring the new color — and most recently, the brand brought the movement to Latin America for the first time.

This August, Tiffany & Co. made its mark on one of Brazil’s buzziest cities, São Paulo. 

Painting the already-lively city in yellow, Tiffany & Co.’s Yellow couldn’t have found a more synergistic home. To celebrate “Yellow Is The New Blue,” Tiffany & Co. threw quite the soirée while unveiling High Jewelry designs for the first time in Latin America. An evening teeming with bold, bright energy, Tiffany & Co. curated an unforgettable evening. Anthony Ledru, the CEO of Tiffany & Co., graciously hosted an intimate dinner with longtime friends of the House, including beloved celebrities like Colombian singer J Balvin, Bruna Marquezine, Camila Queiroz, and Helena Bordon. 

Tiffany & Co.’s Iconic “Yellow Is The New Blue” Lands In Latin America With A Star-Studded Celebration
J Balvin

Photo Credit: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

In fact, the guests were adorned with some Tiffany & Co. classics, from J Balvin sporting the Bird on a Rock brooch by Jean Schlumberger in gold and platinum with an aquamarine, diamonds, and a pink sapphire to Bruna Marquezine and Sabrina Sato, both dazzling in the ​​Elsa Peretti® large Bone cuff in 18k gold.

Ahead, discover the remarkable evening where Tiffany & Co.’s most stunning pieces sparkled in São Paulo.

Tiffany & Co.’s Iconic “Yellow Is The New Blue” Lands In Latin America With A Star-Studded Celebration
J Balvin and his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer talk with CEO of Tiffany & Co. Anthony Ledru at the event space Casa Bossa in Shopping Cidade Jardim

Photo Credit: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co.’s Iconic “Yellow Is The New Blue” Lands In Latin America With A Star-Studded Celebration
Models Bruna Marquezine, Izabel Goulart, and Camila Queiroz on the carpet of Yellow is the New Blue Event

Photo Credit: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co.’s Iconic “Yellow Is The New Blue” Lands In Latin America With A Star-Studded Celebration
Actress Bruna Marquezine and Anthony Ledru

Photo Credit: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co.’s Iconic “Yellow Is The New Blue” Lands In Latin America With A Star-Studded Celebration
Actor Cauã Raimond and the singer Seu Jorge

Photo Credit: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co.’s Iconic “Yellow Is The New Blue” Lands In Latin America With A Star-Studded Celebration
Model Isabela Fiorentino

Photo Credit: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

