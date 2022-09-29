Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
Shaken, Not Stirred: The Macallan Releases Exclusive Collection To Celebrate Six Decades Of Their Biggest Fan, James Bond

The Macallan has released a limited edition collection of single malt whisky to celebrate the six decades of James Bond. The collection features six limited edition bottles in unique packs, which feature an original design to celebrate the decade it represents. 

The packaging brings to life the creative development of the films with a behind-the-scenes exploration of the James Bond archives.

Jaume Ferras, Global Creative Director for The Macallan, shared, “This October, James Bond will celebrate its 60th anniversary, making it the longest running and one of the most loved franchises in the world of entertainment… The Macallan is James Bond’s whisky of choice and as two renowned global brands, we share many synergies, most notably as modern innovators linked by our Scottish heritage.”

Along with the release of the six bottles, The Macallan has also created a series of immersive experiences to celebrate the anniversary of James Bond. 

The Macallan in Cinema, a unique exhibition located at The Macallan Estate in Scotland, will take viewers through The Macallan’s history on film and transport them through the six decades of James Bond. A selection of 007 films will also be exclusively shown at the Estate.

The six Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release bottles, ABV 43.7%, will be available to purchase from The Macallan Online Boutique, The Macallan Estate Boutique, exclusive travel retail boutiques, and in premium retailers and bars globally starting September 2022. 

There will be limited availability worldwide and will be available in the US come February 2023 for a suggested retail price of $1,007.

Whisky Maker’s Notes:
The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release
ABV: 43.7%
Nose: Fresh and vibrant notes of lemon and lime, a sprinkle of sherbet, leading into a sweet vanilla and coconut, with a hint of dried fig and raisin.
Palate: Orange zest and fizzy sherbet with a lemon freshness, gentle oak, and subtle ginger spice, leading into a deep dark chocolate, figs, and baked apple tart with a honey drizzle.
Finish: Sweet and long with complex layers.

For more information, visit www.themacallan.com 

