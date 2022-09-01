Show Off Your Signature Style this NYFW with Loews Signature Suites

Every New York Fashion Week, hundreds of thousands of style enthusiasts gather in the Big Apple for the most exclusive shows of the season. Streets and runways are lined with fashionistas and designers all showing off their hautest couture. So, why not get a hotel room to match? The Loews Regency New York Hotel is bringing their best looks in the form of individually designed Signature Suites, each creatively curated to boast a unique style of their own. The collection consists of a total of six suites, each pertaining to different aesthetics and inspirations, so no matter what your style, you are guaranteed to find something that suits you.

Nate Berkus Apartment

Treat your family to an NYFW! Located on the 21st floor, the Nate Berkus Apartment offers guests a sense of a home away from home. With a layout emulating a luxury Park Avenue apartment, the celebrity-designed suite is perfect for families. The two-bedroom suite offers a formal living room, dining room, and kitchen with a balcony looking over the one and only Park Avenue.

Uptown Bohemian Suite

Designed by Meyer Davis Studio Inc., the Uptown Bohemian Suite is thoughtfully inspired by the eclectic ambiance of SoHo. This one-bedroom suite exults its appreciation for style with its carefully curated collection of artwork and bold furnishings. The loft includes multiple balconies with expansive views overlooking NYC rooftops, a large living area, open kitchen, dining space, and a TV/den area.

The Bespoke Suite, also designed by Meyer Davis Studio Inc., draws its inspiration from no other than New York’s vibrant fashion industry. Fitting for the concept of fashion, the suite is equipped with large closets, perfect to store your most prized wardrobe for NYFW. The suite consists of one master bedroom, a master bath, half bath, large living area, and a kitchen with a balcony and views overlooking 61st street.

The Glamour Suite

Designed by the Rottet Studio, The Glamour Suite is an interpretation of what may have been Marilyn Monroe’s Park Avenue pied-a-terre. The suite radiates the opulence of the blonde bombshell with hints of rosy colored accents and velvet furnishings throughout. The suite contains a master bedroom, living room, dining area, kitchenette, large master bathroom, and views of the city throughout.

Pop Art Suite

Surprisingly enough, Andy Warhol did not design the Pop Art Suite but it sure does allude to all of his work. Bright pops of color are splashed throughout the suite with bold, contemporary designs. The studio style suite has one master bedroom open to the living area complete with a kitchenette, large bathroom, and skyline views can be spotted from almost every angle.

Classic 1970s Apartment

Last but certainly not least, is the Classic 1970s Apartment inspired by the meeting of fashion capitals, Milan and New York to create a one of a kind retreat. The simple yet luxurious style of this apartment was designed by Haynes-Roberts, Inc. bringing together the Italian charm bold vintage of NYC. The two bedrooms are each equipped with a kind bed, walk in closets and double vanity bathrooms. There is a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, and an balcony with expansive views of Park Avenue.