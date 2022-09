In June, Louis Vuitton unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s collection with a moving runway show in Paris that embodied the late Virgil Abloh’s creative spirit. Now, on Friday, September 16th, Louis Vuitton is taking the collection to the luxurious resort town of Aranya Gold Coast in China to present a Spin-Off Show. Tune into the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s Spin-Off Show live by clicking the like below.