Haute Living Celebrates Haute Leaders With A Dinner At Mayfair House Hotel & Garden

News

 

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Mayfair House Hotel & Garden welcomed Haute Leaders to a lovely evening in Coconut Grove. The night consisted of socializing, networking, and an exclusive dinner with Haute Experts from various industries in the network including Beauty, MD, Residence, Design, and Law. 

Jeannette Rodriguez of Liquid IV Thearpy, Liquid IV Therapy Specalist, Dr. Jose Rodríguez-Feliz

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Denis Smykalov and Mel Segota

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceHarmonizing with the upscale verdant neighborhood of Coconut Grove, the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden is truly a one-of-a-kind property. Rooted in Coconut Grove’s artistic history, the hotel and garden are saturated with fresh creative energy with architectural designs and hand-carved elements by Kenneth Treister. This local gem is an inspirational guide for sophisticated travelers seeking out relaxing amenities in the outskirts of downtown Miami. 

Dr. Jose Rodríguez-Feliz, Gus Vidaurreta, and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

 VP of Haute Living Network Partnerships, Andrea Gutierrez, Guest of Lana Mar of Face Fit Bar, Lana Mar of Face Fit Bar

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The iconic venue’s Mezzanine Room made the perfect fit for a table of 30 industry professionals. Serving up a tasteful selection throughout the evening, the cocktail hour began with a cultivated collection of hors d’ oeuvres. From surf to turf, and a variety of vegetarian options, the Mayfair House offered plenty of bite-sized options to fit the taste of every guest and even included ‘The Mayfair,’ a signature dish. The four-course meal proceeded throughout the night including once guests took their seats and conversations advanced.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Jeanie Vidaurreta, Senior VP of Haute Living, April Donelson, Mauricio J. Barba, Audrey Ross Team, and Gus Vidaurreta

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceNotable guests included Rob Elias, of the Haute Lawyer Network; Arlyn Mateo, of the Haute Design Network; Lana Mar of Face Fit Bar, Jeannette Rodriguez of Liquid IV Therapy, Dr. Jose Rodríguez-Feliz of the Haute Beauty Network; and Denis Smykalov, Brie Whitehead, Maurico J. Barba, and Jeanie Vidaurreta of the Haute Residence Network.

Mel Segota, Brie Whitehead, Haute Living Media COO, Seth Semilof, Arlyn Mateo

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living Team

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

