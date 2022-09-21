Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Dior has released their latest video campaign for its Men’s 2022-2023 Winter Collection. This new line explores Dior Men’s heritage, reinterpreting it through the prism of modernity. Artistic Director Kim Jones has initiated a fascinating conversation with Christian Dior, presenting a collection that transcends the boundaries of time. The creations generated by this unprecedented dialogue are revealed in this poetic campaign, which celebrates the spirit of Paris and the love of French fashion.

The thirty-second video showcases Jones’ sophisticated collection of elevated outerwear, refined double-breasted blazers, polished pants, and more of the brand’s latest exceptional ready-to-wear that debuted in the Dior Men’s collection. The images captured by Rafael Pavarotti reveal a dreamlike setting, echoing the show’s set, which features the Alexandre-III Bridge, which serves as a symbolization of the meeting between past, present, and future. A picture evoking a romantic reverie upon which silhouettes are drawn, combining the formal with informal, tailoring with sportswear, style with functionality.

Serving as a tribute to the fashion house’s legacy, this series of photographs defy the flow of time so as to be more firmly anchored in the present than ever before.

The Dior Men’s winter collection is now available to shop in stores and online at www.dior.com.