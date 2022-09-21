Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
Muse Of The West: Inside The Brunello Cucinelli & Neiman Marcus New Campaign & Capsule Collection

Fashion, News

This week, Brunello Cucinelli and Neiman Marcus announced their first collaborative campaign, Muse of the West. The new capsule collection embodies the spirit of fall dressing through its rich autumnal color palette and rich fabrications of suedes, leathers, and knits. As a tribute to the long-standing relationship between the two brands, the campaign nods to the style of the American West with an Italian flair.

The campaign features a capsule designed by Carolina Cucinelli, Co-Creative Director and Co-President of Brunello Cucinelli, and her sister Camilla, Co-Head of the Women’s Style team, that perfectly embodies the spirit of the American West through a modern, feminine perspective that maintains the premier quality and design Brunello Cucinelli is known for. “Designing this collection with Carolina was a very special experience. Growing up in Italy, we were always curious about other parts of the world,” says Camilla Cucinelli. “To us, Neiman Marcus is the epitome of American culture, and we wanted to create a collection that celebrated its heritage through the Brunello Cucinelli lens. Each and every piece of the collection is inspired by the West, and the attention to detail, craftsmanship, and quality of the materials confirms the authentic style of our brand.”

Muse Of The West: Inside Brunello Cucinelli & Neiman Marcus’ New Campaign & Capsule CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

The collection is teeming with fall wardrobe must-haves like the suede duster outerwear piece, oversized cardigans, tailored shirts meant for layering, and a dynamic assortment of fall-approved accessories like riding-style boots, leather loafers and gloves, and masculine-inspired belts.

Muse Of The West: Inside Brunello Cucinelli & Neiman Marcus’ New Campaign & Capsule CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

For the luxury retailer, the collaboration couldn’t have been more seamless. “With the Brunello Cucinelli Muse of the West collaboration, we are expanding our retail-tainment strategy to include fully immersive, authentic experiences beyond the traditional store environment. To celebrate this one-of-a-kind collection that brings the Italian viewpoint and sensibility of the American West to life, we are hosting an event and fashion presentation on a working ranch in the scenic Texas countryside,” says Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Neiman Marcus. “Because of our [long-term] partnership with Brunello Cucinelli, we are able to imagine and create extraordinary experiences to offer something truly unique to our discerning customers.”

Muse Of The West: Inside Brunello Cucinelli & Neiman Marcus’ New Campaign & Capsule CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

Indeed, the capsule collection — and partnership — transcends beyond fashion into a one-of-kind experience for brand enthusiasts. But most importantly, the Muse of the West capsule and campaign reveals the unparalleled partnership between the two brands and the beauty of collaboration. “Our partnership of more than twenty years is built on the mutual respect of our two cultures, an admiration for quality, and a curated focus on client experiences,” adds Carolina Cucinelli.

The collection is exclusively available at select Neiman Marcus stores across the country and online here.

