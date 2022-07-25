James Harden
Cover Story
It’s Time For James Harden To Try Something New
Ne-Yo
News
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega

Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga Makes Its Way To Massachusetts: Here’s How You Can Shop The Collection

City Guide, Fashion, News

When Kanye West (now known as Ye) and Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia teamed up earlier this year to create a line for Gap, we couldn’t wait to see what was in store.

Now, two drops into the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, they recently announced the product is now available for the first time to purchase in retail stores.

While Gap’s Times Square flagship location was the first to introduce the collection for in-store purchase, a few select Gap locations from East Coast to West Coast were soon to follow.

Times Square location

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Yeezy/Gap

Also introduced at the reengineered Gap Times Square location was a new digital game concept that allows the user to become the avatar and enter the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga universe. The game is also available to play now on YeezyGap.com.

This weekend, Massachusetts shoppers had a chance to check out the new unisex collection at the Gap at Natick Mall. Select items from the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection available for purchase here include hoodies, long sleeve shirts, crop tees and 3/4 sleeve tee.

If you can’t make in into the store to check out the new collection, you can still shop it online at www.yeezygap.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Yeezy/Gap

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Entrepreneur
July 25, 2022
Meet Kimberly Taylor Gindi: The Designer & Founder Behind The Luxury Fashion Brand Dominating Miami
By Adrienne Faurote
News
July 25, 2022
Luxury Lies In Simplicity At Mykonos Hot Spot Principote
By Laura Schreffler
HermèsFIT Lands In Hollywood
Fashion
July 24, 2022
HermèsFIT Lands In Hollywood
By Adrienne Faurote
Fashion
July 22, 2022
Miami Swim Week: A Haute Look Of The Chicest Shows & Events
By Catherine Buehrer

Los Angeles

New York

Miami