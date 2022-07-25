When Kanye West (now known as Ye) and Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia teamed up earlier this year to create a line for Gap, we couldn’t wait to see what was in store.

Now, two drops into the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, they recently announced the product is now available for the first time to purchase in retail stores.

While Gap’s Times Square flagship location was the first to introduce the collection for in-store purchase, a few select Gap locations from East Coast to West Coast were soon to follow.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Yeezy/Gap

Also introduced at the reengineered Gap Times Square location was a new digital game concept that allows the user to become the avatar and enter the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga universe. The game is also available to play now on YeezyGap.com.

This weekend, Massachusetts shoppers had a chance to check out the new unisex collection at the Gap at Natick Mall. Select items from the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection available for purchase here include hoodies, long sleeve shirts, crop tees and 3/4 sleeve tee.

If you can’t make in into the store to check out the new collection, you can still shop it online at www.yeezygap.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Yeezy/Gap