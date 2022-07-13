Photo Credit: Virgin Atlantic

Luxury travelers who fly commercial are going to be over the moon from this latest offering from Sir Richard Branson‘s Virgin Atlantic. Last night in London, the brand launched its Airbus A330-900neo, and with it, a new social space as well as its Retreat Suite, the most spacious suite in Virgin Atlantic’s history.

The fully forward-facing suite offers more space and storage alongside a fully closing privacy door. With a ‘do not disturb’ feature. It has passenger-controlled mood lighting and even a mirror so customers can check they’re looking runway ready. There’s also a way to connect Bluetooth headphones to the dual panoramic 27” touchscreens or utilize wireless charging facilities.The airline’s most spacious suite yet, comprising a 6ft7” direct seat to fully flat bed, as well as an ottoman that doubles up as an extra seat, up to four people can hang out at once.

The 30 new Upper Class suites, for those who don’t snag the Retreat Suite in time, offer enhanced storage, a 6.4” seat to fully flat bed or watch one of hundreds of films on the 17.3” screen, a fully closing privacy door, wireless charging and personal in-suite mood lighting.

Plus, new for luxury traveler’s is the airline’s social space, The Loft, a space for eight people, with four comfortable seats, allowing guests to sit and chat or enjoy refreshments from the new self-service fridge and drinks dispenser.

The plane itself is a must for eco-conscious travelers. In general, Virgin Atlantic’s aircraft are equipped with the most efficient engines and state-of-the-art technology designed to save fuel and reduce emissions. This has so far delivered a 20% reduction in fleet carbon emissions. The A330-900 neos are designed to be 11 per ent more fuel and carbon efficient than theA330-300 they’re directly replacing and will deliver a 50 per cent reduction in airport noise contour.

The A330neo’s are exclusively powered by the Rolls Royce Trent 7000 engine, drawing on more than 50 million flying hours of experience from the Trent 700, which powers the original version of the A330. The new aircraft is crucial to the airline’s fleet transformation into the cleanest

in the sky, with an average age of just seven years.

Virgin Atlantic’s A330neo is expected to take off to Boston on its first customer flight in early October. Tickets will go on sale later this month. From September 2022, the airline will take delivery of three aircraft, with the remaining deliveries following between 2023 and 2026.

