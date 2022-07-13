Villa Stark – The Perfect Private Paradise of Turks and Caicos

The Villa Stark property in Turks and Caicos expands across 4 acres with the interior stretching across 12,000 square feet, deriving from three spacious villas: the Main Villa, the Beach House, and the Yoga Pavilion.

Sleeping over 20 guests a night, visitors will wake up to expansive, ocean-front views from every one of the 10 master suites, each equipped with a king bed, balcony, and private bath. The seamless indoor/outdoor living dynamic ensures effortless enjoyment of the property.

Taking a quick dip is no hassle with three oversized pool terraces, a Jacuzzi and the property’s very own private beach. There are many furnished al fresco lounges where guests can immerse into relaxation mode as well as a state of the art A/V, gym and yoga pavilion, outdoor kitchen, dining area, and a breakfast bar. The villa offers panoramic views with large windows while maintaining optimal privacy.

To complete guests’ stay of tranquility, the villa is fully staffed to fulfill all needs. This includes a butler, private chef, housekeeping team, and grounds keepers. In addition to a dedicated property manager, there is also a personal concierge. Villa Stark is the dream destination for large groups. Whether a family vacation, destination event, or anyone looking for privacy among the luxury, relaxation, and exquisite style, Villa Stark is the dream in which you want to be living.