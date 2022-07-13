Ne-Yo
News
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing

Villa Stark – The Perfect Private Paradise of Turks and Caicos

News

by Kennedy Munster

The Villa Stark property in Turks and Caicos expands across 4 acres with the interior stretching across 12,000 square feet, deriving from three spacious villas: the Main Villa, the Beach House, and the Yoga Pavilion.

Sleeping over 20 guests a night, visitors will wake up to expansive, ocean-front views from every one of the 10 master suites, each equipped with a king bed, balcony, and private bath. The seamless indoor/outdoor living dynamic ensures effortless enjoyment of the property. 

Taking a quick dip is no hassle with three oversized pool terraces, a Jacuzzi and the property’s very own private beach. There are many furnished al fresco lounges where guests can immerse into relaxation mode as well as a state of the art A/V, gym and yoga pavilion, outdoor kitchen, dining area, and a breakfast bar. The villa offers panoramic views with large windows while maintaining optimal privacy.

To complete guests’ stay of tranquility, the villa is fully staffed to fulfill all needs. This includes a butler, private chef, housekeeping team, and grounds keepers. In addition to a dedicated property manager, there is also a personal concierge. Villa Stark is the dream destination for large groups. Whether a family vacation, destination event, or anyone looking for privacy among the luxury, relaxation, and exquisite style, Villa Stark is the dream in which you want to be living.

PREVIOUS POST
ACC
Haute Scene
July 13, 2022
On The Green At The 33rd Annual Star-Powered ACC Celebrity Golf Tournament With Steph Curry, Justin Timberlake & More
By Laura Schreffler
Bugatti
News
July 13, 2022
Is This London’s Most Exclusive Coffee Shop?
By Laura Schreffler
Meet The Ned NoMad: Manhattan's Newest Member's Club Reminiscent Of The Roaring 20s
City Guide
July 12, 2022
Meet The Ned NoMad: Manhattan’s Newest Member’s Club Reminiscent Of The Roaring 20s
By Adrienne Faurote
Ferragamo Introduces Its First-Ever NFT Collection With A New Concept Store In Soho
Celebrities
July 12, 2022
Ferragamo Introduces Its First-Ever NFT Collection With A New Concept Store In Soho
By Catherine Buehrer

Los Angeles

New York

Miami