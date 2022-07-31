Photo Credit: Remy Martin

Rémy Martin and Grammy award-winning musical artist Usher have teamed up to launch the “Usher x Rémy Martin 1738: A Taste of Passion” global campaign, featuring a limited-edition bottle and NFT, whose design was inspired by A.I. integrated technology — and it sold out in literally 2 seconds.

The new Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal bottle entitled “Usher x 1738 A.I. Powered,” touts a new-age bottle design and is coupled with the debut of “A Taste of Passion Experience”– a multi-sensory, immersive experience that will accompany Usher’s My Way Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM.

On Friday, 25 of the newly released bottles became available for purchase. All 25 sold out in under 2 seconds, the fastest sell-out time ever on BlockBar.com. A total of 50 limited-edition bottles were created as part of this latest collaboration.

To create the Usher x 1738 A.I. Powered, Usher used his own musical vocabulary to describe his olfactory experience with the cognac, which is characterized by notes of toasted bread, vanilla, and brioche. Fed through A.I. technology, his depiction of tasting notes transformed his words into artwork that makes the invisible, visible, embodying the harmony of music, technology, and art. Reimagined in black and featuring a special seal that celebrates Usher's 25th anniversary of My Way, the emblematic 1738 Accord Royal bottle brings Usher's "Taste of Passion" to life with a design that now aptly embodies the harmony of music, technology, and art.

Each NFT is uniquely marked, and each purchase came with the option of keeping the NFT, reselling it on BlockBar.com’s marketplace, gifting it, or redeeming it for the physical bottle beginning in October 2022.

