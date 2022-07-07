Ne-Yo
News
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing

Haute News: Rihanna Is Officially The Youngest Female Self-Made Billionaire In The United States

News

Haute News: Rihanna Is Officially The Youngest Female Self-Made Billionaire In The United StatesPhoto Credit: Shutterstock / Andrea Raffin

Rihanna is unstoppable. Not only did the beloved 34-year-old singer recently add the esteemed title of ‘mother’ to her impressive list of accolades (as her and A$AP Rocky just welcomed a beautiful baby), but she was also just announced as the youngest billionaire on Forbes’ list of the wealthiest self-made women in the United States. Rihanna is said to be worth $1.4 billion, receiving the recognition she truly deserves, ranking her at No.21 on the list alongside other inspiring women like Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Madonna, Taylor Swift, and Tory Burch — to name a few.

Throughout the last decade, Rihanna has built her burgeoning empire with no signs of slowing down. From the immense success of the cosmetics line Fenty Beauty which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH that has generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020, to her lingerie line Savage Fenty which has raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021. And then, there’s the self-made aspect. Rihanna is a Black Caribbean woman who overcame an early life of hardships, knowing that she was destined for greater things. She is a nine-time Grammy winner, the second-best-selling female musical artist, and the first Black woman to be at the helm of a luxury brand for LVMH. 

There’s no denying that Rihanna deserves to be on this list as she continues to evolve her career.

PREVIOUS POST
News
July 7, 2022
Clase Azul Mexico Continues 25th Anniversary Celebration with New Limited Edition Tequila
By Kennedy Munster
Haute Auto
July 6, 2022
Pair Of Rolls-Royce Ghosts 100 Years Apart Cement Luxury Constant Of 114 Years
By Haute Living
Introducing The New Christian Louboutin Greekaba Collection — Perfect For Summer Getaways
Fashion
July 6, 2022
Introducing The New Christian Louboutin Greekaba Collection — Perfect For Summer Getaways
By Catherine Buehrer
The Mandarin Oriental Miami Is Now Offering A Bespoke The Macallan M Tasting Experience
Haute Drinks
July 6, 2022
The Mandarin Oriental Miami Is Now Offering A Bespoke The Macallan M Tasting Experience
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami