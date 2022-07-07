Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Andrea Raffin

Rihanna is unstoppable. Not only did the beloved 34-year-old singer recently add the esteemed title of ‘mother’ to her impressive list of accolades (as her and A$AP Rocky just welcomed a beautiful baby), but she was also just announced as the youngest billionaire on Forbes’ list of the wealthiest self-made women in the United States. Rihanna is said to be worth $1.4 billion, receiving the recognition she truly deserves, ranking her at No.21 on the list alongside other inspiring women like Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Madonna, Taylor Swift, and Tory Burch — to name a few.

Throughout the last decade, Rihanna has built her burgeoning empire with no signs of slowing down. From the immense success of the cosmetics line Fenty Beauty which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH that has generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020, to her lingerie line Savage Fenty which has raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021. And then, there’s the self-made aspect. Rihanna is a Black Caribbean woman who overcame an early life of hardships, knowing that she was destined for greater things. She is a nine-time Grammy winner, the second-best-selling female musical artist, and the first Black woman to be at the helm of a luxury brand for LVMH.

There’s no denying that Rihanna deserves to be on this list as she continues to evolve her career.