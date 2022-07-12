Peek Inside Boston’s Newest Restaurants

If you are looking for a great spot to head out this summer, we have rounded up some of our favorite new spots to dine out in Boston. From Newbury Street to Kenmore Square and sushi to Italian fare, here’s a look at our top picks:

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Eva

Located in the former Cafeteria space at the corner of Newbury and Gloucester Streets, owner George Aboujaoude has transformed his former restaurant into Eva. As Cafeteria was known for having one of Back Bay’s largest patios, Eva will certainly be the place to see and be seen this summer. The name Eva is derived from the initials of the three Aboujaoude children and is also the name of Chef Luis Figueroa’s mother, so it only seemed fitting to name the restaurant in both of their honor. As for the menu, specialty dishes include soy and citrus dressed tuna tartare with spicy mayo; braised short rib gnocchi, and lamb chops topped with mint chimichurri.

Eva is located at 279A Newbury Street.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Serafina Seaport

When we heard Seth Greenberg was opening the sibling of Serafina Newbury Street in the Seaport District, we couldn’t wait to check it out. While the Back Bay restaurant focuses mostly on homemade pastas and pizzas, the waterfront haute spot offers a more expansive menu with dishes like Italian burrata, charred octopus and fried calamari to start off with. Popular pasta dishes include rigatoni alla Bolognese, lobster mac and cheese; and black truffle burrata ravioli. For main events, try the branzino al cherry tomatoes, 12-ounce prime New York strip or veal scallopine al limone with broccolini. There is also a separate pizza kitchen and bar where you can watch your pizza being prepared and served fresh from the oven.

Serafina Seaport is located at 11 Fan Pier Boulevard.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pasta Beach

After a fire shuttered the restaurant three years ago, Pasta Beach has reopened with a new look and design. The Rowes Wharf waterfront location now offers a “combination of passion, pasta and chef specialties” with a focus on “less is more,” allowing the simplest ingredients to shine. One standout of the new Pasta Beach menu centers around the introduction of pinsa to Boston, a healthier, airy Roman-style pizza crust made with four different flours. Other highlights include appetizers ranging from classic Roman supplì to scallop carpaccio; homemade pastas covering the original Roman carbonara with guanciale to artisanal-made cappelletti ai funghi; and entrees like a pan-roasted duck with marinated rhubarb and cherries as well as a classic brasato al Barolo.

Pasta Beach RW is located at 30 Rowes Wharf.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Langham, Boston

Over at The Langham, Boston, The Fed has unveiled a secret menu introduced just in time for summer. Coordinating with The Langham’s 157th worldwide birthday celebration, the newly renovated Boston location is offering a caviar cannoli and historic Third Ward cocktail, both of which can be unlocked with a secret code available via The Langham’s Instagram. The decadent cannoli created by Executive Chef Stephen Bukoff is made of caviar, crème fraiche, eggs, herbs and shallots. Inspired by Boston’s original pre-prohibition classic cocktail, the Third Ward features housemade strawberry syrup, lemon, pineapple, Amontillado Sherry, Over Proof Rye Whiskey and club soda shaken and served over crushed ice with fresh fruit garnishes. To check out, you just have to say the secret phrase of the day found on The Langham Hotels and Resorts’ Instagram (@langhamhotels) for exclusive access to the menu.

The Fed is located at 250 Franklin Street.

Photo Credit: Steve Hill

A trio of Blue Ribbon restaurants are slated to open at the Hotel Commonwealth replacing the former Island Creek Oyster Bar, Eastern Standard and The Hawthorne. The first to open, Blue Ribbon Sushi, has already made its debut in Kenmore Square. On the menu at the New York-based hospitality group’s new restaurant is everything from crispy rice with spicy tuna; shrimp tempura with wasabi mayo; and King Crab Sunomono for starters to a Blue Ribbon maki with half lobster, shiso and black caviar; a chef’s choice sushi platter and a 12-ounce prime New York strip steak for main events.

Blue Ribbon Sushi is located at 500a Commonwealth Avenue.