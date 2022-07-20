Photo Credit: Courtesy of PradaWith temperatures rising, New Yorkers are trading humid city streets for the Hamptons’ breezy coasts. A paradise out East, the Hamptons has become home to some of our favorite luxury designers over the last year or so, from Chanel’s recent ephemeral boutique opening to Cartier’s debut on Main Street. And now, Prada is making its grand entrance in East Hampton.

Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Courtesy of PradaThe Italian fashion house’s latest shop sits on Newton Lane — just steps away from a bustling Main Street. A minimal exterior greets its visitors with peaks of a striking interior dipping through a sequence of large windows. Inside, there is a temporary installation of a matching wall-to-carpet moment with ivory and green stripes for the store’s inauguration. The 1,600-square-foot boutique welcomes shoppers to a bold and lively atmosphere with contrasting colors and neon signs paying homage to the iconic Prada triangle logo.

Prada’s latest space will house both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, leather goods, footwear, and accessories while also presenting a special collection unique to The Hampton’s summertime energy and essence.

The new boutique is now open at 2 Newton Lane, East Hampton, NY, 11987.