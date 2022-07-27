Naples Winter Wine Festival Salutes Bordeaux Estate Owner Philippe Sereys de Rothschild

Naples Winter Wine Festival to Salute Legendary Bordeaux Estate Owner Philippe Sereys de Rothschild as Honored Vitner For 2023.

Photo Credit: Cone Communications

Bordeaux estate owner Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, Chairman and CEO of Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA has been selected as the Honored Vintner at the 23rd annual Naples Winter Wine Festival to take place February 3-5, 2023. Philippe is the son of Baroness Philippine de Rothschild and is now the head of the family company which has expanded exponentially since his current role. Spanning three Pauillac classified growths including Château Mouton Rothschild which was a First Growth celebration. Additionally celebrated brands such as Mouton Cadet completes Château Mouton Rothschild set of Bordeaux First Growths that have been iconic to take part in the Naples Winter Wine Festival.

Philippe Sereys de Rothschild will be recognized for his tremendous contributions to the wine industry. Setting the stage for a one of a kind weekend of wine and culinary experiences. Philippe Sereys de Rothschild has assisted in the experiences alongside an impressive line-up of internationally acclaimed vintners, chefs and sommeliers from more than half-a-dozen different countries all over the world. This truly sets the stage for a leader in his field.

Photo Credit: Naples Winter Wine Festival

“I am truly delighted to be recognized as this year’s Honored Vintner,” said Philippe Sereys de Rothschild. “The Naples Winter Wine Festival has evolved into one of the premier charity wine auctions around the world and I look forward to participating in the success of this iconic event.”

Philippe Sereys de Rothschild is the owner alongside his siblings Camille Sereys de Rothschild and Julien de Beaumarchais de Rothschild of two other classified growths at Pauillac in the Medoc: Château d’Armailhac and Château Clerc Milon. Philippe plays a leading role in the creation of Barons de Rothschild Champagnes. He also chairs the company which oversees the business, in which he represents the family shareholders. To top it off, in memory of their mother, Philippe also serves as the President of the Philippine de Rothschild Corporate Foundation.