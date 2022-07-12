Photo Credit: Daniel Burdett Photography

Maison Hennessy has unveiled a luxurious new destination in London this summer: a dedicated Hennessy boutique dedicated to rare cognacs at Harrods.

Photo Credit: Daniel Burdett Photography

Located on the lower ground floor of the globally renowned luxury department store, which first opened its doors in 1834, the standalone space presents a contemporary new format for cognac lovers, who for the first time can taste, experience, and better discover said cognacs.

Photo Credit: Daniel Burdett Photography

The entire rare Hennessy collection is on display, highlighting Paradis, a cognac blended from eaux-de-vie carefully selected for its character and immense potential, in particular, as well as a truly one-of-a-kind expression for the first time in history, crafted exclusively for Harrods – some of its rarest eaux-de-vie presented in a limited-edition Dame Jeanne created in collaboration with artist Nelly Saunier and offered exclusively as a one-of-a-kind piece. Another exclusive to the Harrods offering will be Hennessy Hands, a personalization service inspired by the heritage skills central to the creation of cognac, from calligraphy to cooperage, the collection finds expression in boldly colored leather bottle tags that can be added to the neck of each bottle. There are an array of personalization options, including colors. Harrods’s famous green with embossed gold or silver initialing can be added while you wait at the boutique.

Harrods is located at 87–135 Brompton Road Knightsbridge London SW1X 7XL