Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton LV Diamond CampaignLouis Vuitton explores the transcendence of diamonds through the new Fine Jewelry collection, LV Diamonds. Designed by the artistic director for watches and jewelry Francesca Amfitheatrof, the new collection marries Vuitton’s design codes with the timelessness and purity of diamonds.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonFrom the reinterpretation of the renowned monogram flower motif — a symbol of eternity — with the LV Monogram Star diamond to Art Deco–style rings and earrings with pavé diamonds inspired by Gaston-Louis Vuitton’s suitcases of the 1920s and 1930s, the new fine jewelry line is the diamond collection of our forever dreams.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton