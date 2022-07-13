How the Skinovatio Medical Spa Franchise Pioneered Women-Owned Medical Spas in Illinois

Photo Credit: The Skinovatio Medical Spa Franchise

Although perfection is an impossible concept to obtain, many strive to reach the standard of beauty they’ve put up. While there are cosmetic products that can help them get closer to their goals, technological companies have also been developing the proper tools. Skinovatio Medical Spa is among the companies that utilize such tools and has made waves as the first medical spa franchise created in Illinois with 100% ownership to women.

Created in 2015 by Kat Sallam and Aleksandra Waibel, the Skinovatio Medical Spa franchise is a premier and modern beauty destination that provides some of the most innovative aesthetic services in the beauty industry. As pioneers in Illinois’ beauty space with complete women’s ownership, the company has developed a strong reputation.

Kat Sallam and Aleksandra Waibel have shared their passion for beauty for over seven years. As a result, Skinovatio Medical Spa has been providing the most innovative technologies in cosmetic medicine for over seven years. Skinovatio was created for patients looking for a positive change in their lives and for driven entrepreneurs who wanted to share their vision in the cosmetic industry. As a result, Kat and Aleksandra put together a team of highly-trained medical practitioners and aesthetic specialists that utilize revolutionary technologies and proprietary therapies to help their clients enhance their natural beauty.

Skinovatio Medical Spa is run by a team of professionals and experts that provide the top-requested skin and body treatments, from laser hair removal to laser tattoo removal and non-invasive body contouring. The company is also known for reversing the effects of aging with treatments like Botox, derma fillers, photofacials, microneedling, and platelet-rich plasma or PRP, to name a few. The services Skinovatio offers are quick, non or minimally invasive, and virtually painless, which means clients can expect little to no downtime once they’re done.

Despite the number of services the company provides, Skinovatio Medical Spa stands out in the industry for several factors, including its excellent customer service, competitive prices, innovative and modern technologies, and various convenient locations. These factors can be attributed to Kat and Aleksandra’s drive to be the best. The founders are passionate about making improvements in the lives of others. As a result, they have ensured that they can obtain their goal with little downtime and inconvenience from procedures performed at their clinics.

Kat Sallam and Aleksandra Waibel decided to transform Skinovatio into a convenient medical spa after they received an incredible volume of patients within the first few years of the company’s operations. They also attribute the growth to the feedback they received from clients who shared several horror “in the basement” Botox stories, which prompted them to create a safe and affordable environment for their patients.

“Cheap injections are not always good injections. You can still receive your procedure out of cost, but it is very important to make sure that it is done by a highly-trained injector or laser technician since the majority of these treatments carry on the risk of long-life side effects,” said the founders. “This is not the case with Skinovatio Medical Spa since we are heavily focused on maintaining a highly-trained and qualified staff.”

Since then, the Skinovatio Medical Spa franchise has become a powerhouse in the cosmetic industry. While the company has reached great heights, founders Kat and Aleksandra are focused on brand growth. They strive to transform Skinovatio into the only medical spa available in each and every state in the United States.

