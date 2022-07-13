Don’t Let Your Smile Cause You Sleepless Nights

If we believe the sleep experts then there is a lot we can do at home to get better rest.

This includes not drinking coffee, even decaf in the afternoon or evening, and opting for soft nightlight instead of heading for the big switch at 2 am. Winding down 20 minutes before sleep without a phone or TV within sight.

But there are some things we can not change by ourselves and in that category fall problems with our teeth. Sadly certain severe dental issues are on the rise – especially related to sleep.

“We see more Bruxism – and it can have severe consequences”, says top Oral & Maxillofacial & Surgeon Dr. Mark Stein whose sophisticated and tranquil practice on Fifth Avenue in New York right at Central Park has been a magnet to both celebs and simply concerned professionals who care to have the best and healthiest smile possible.

Bruxism, also known as teeth grinding, happens to millions of us at night while we are sleeping. Unaware of anything while we are doing it, we are clenching and pushing our lower jaw against the upper teeth. The evidence of such actions can often be felt the next day:” People feel headaches and some feel jaw pain.”, says Stein. And Stress can be a major factor. Hence so many busy professionals suffered and it only got worse during the pandemic.

But how to stop that nighttime teeth grinding? Of all things, Botox has evolved as a great solution – as long as administered by very skillful hands. The muscle that is in charge of chewing and grinding is basically being artificially relaxed.

“It is very important to get the exact amount and location right, of course, so the muscle is still fully functional and the only thing you won’t do anymore is break your teeth”, Stein points out.

Hence new patients are coming from across the country and even traveling internationally to get freed from unwanted nightly jaw activity.

What concerns Stein is the rise of clientele where teeth grinding has reached a whole other level and would not stop at headaches or jaw pain.

“People would grind their teeth to the point where they not only change the shape of their teeth but actually break them. And we are sadly seeing a lot more of that – down to broken back teeth.”

Thankfully Stein has also made a name for himself as an expert in Dental implants.

And implants seem to have become something way more mainstream unlike years ago when people were deadly afraid of the mere idea of it, be it in the front or back of the mouth.

Stein nods: ” Dental implants have become the main, and in most cases, the most optimal way to permanently replace mixing teeth and with an esthetic and absolutely natural outcome. “

And there is no need for fear as patients are comfortably sedated for the surgery to achieve an anxiety and pain-free experience.

“As for the procedure itself the implants are placed using state-of-the-art, computer-guided surgery to achieve the most precise and safe outcome. “ says Stein, who is one of the only dual degree specialists, possessing both a DDS and an MD degree.

It is comforting to know that these days we don’t need to let our dental concerns keep us up at night.

Written in partnership with Ascend