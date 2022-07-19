Ne-Yo
Burberry’s Limited-Edition Virtual Handbag Collection Roblox Drop Is Out Of This World

Fashion, Haute Crypto, News

by Taylor Ford

Burberry’s Limited-Edition Virtual Handbag Collection Roblox Drop Is Out Of This WorldPhoto Credit: Courtesy of BurberryBurberry’s latest collaboration will put you on cloud nine–literally. 

With the latest virtual collection, five limited-edition styles have now dropped on Roblox, the gaming platform that’s emerging as an unlikely space for luxury fashion. In partnership with premier digital designer @Builder_Boy, the Roblox Avatar Marketplace has released virtual renderings of the iconic Lola bag in remarkable materials inspired by natural elements. A collision of the otherworldly spaces, bags “made of” clouds, water, and wild foliage dance or levitate as they would in the stratosphere, but through lifelike pixels with the house’s signature TB monogram. 

Burberry’s Limited-Edition Virtual Handbag Collection Roblox Drop Is Out Of This WorldPhoto Credit: Courtesy of BurberryBurberry’s Limited-Edition Virtual Handbag Collection Roblox Drop Is Out Of This WorldPhoto Credit: Courtesy of BurberryWhat would cost over $1,000 IRL, the virtual Lola is only 800 Roblox, or about the equivalent of ten USD. An unlimited number of these bags were released for just 24 hours each day for avatars to flaunt in front of over 50 million daily active Roblox users. “The expression of our digital personas is a fascinating concept and one which we know is increasingly important to our customers. Roblox is a platform built on imagination, community, and creativity pillars which are central to our brand, and we’re delighted to bring our virtual products to this community,” says Rachel Waller, the Vice President of Channel Innovation at Burberry. 

Burberry’s Limited-Edition Virtual Handbag Collection Roblox Drop Is Out Of This WorldPhoto Credit: Courtesy of BurberryIf you missed out on your chance to add this piece to your Web3 wardrobe, watch the space as we’re sure to see more and more brands launch digital fashion into the stratosphere.

