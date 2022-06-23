Palm Beach is home to the most premier fine dining with its culinary scene being at the heart of the city. Here, Haute Living highlights the top-tier restaurants that give Palm Beach a flavor all its own.

CAFE BOULUD

Photo Credit: Noah Fecks; courtesy of Cafe Boulud

Photo Credit: Cafe Boulud

Situated within the historic Brazilian Court Hotel—where lush courtyards and Spanish Colonial architecture transport visitors to another place and time—Café Boulud deftly interprets Chef Daniel Boulud’s award-winning French-American cuisine for a Palm Beach audience. The menu—co-created by Boulud and Executive Chef Dieter Samijn— highlights the spectacular seafood and produce in this corner of the world, lending Café Boulud a distinctive South Florida flavor. “We utilize ingredients from the local region for more seasonal, ethnic and classic dishes to deliver a premier dining experience,” says General Manager Lucian V. Puscasu. An impressive wine selection and inventive cocktails are served at the dramatically backlit bar, while Boulud’s beloved, tableside filleted Dover Sole, and the like, are served in the elegant dining room and on the outdoor terrace. 301 Australian Avenue

BUCCAN

Photo Credit: Ember Group; courtesy of Buccan

Photo Credit: Ember Group; courtesy of Buccan

Laid-back yet sophisticated, Buccan is most noted for its progressive American fare; here, small plates burst with big flavor. On Buccan’s vibrant menu, lighter plant-based dishes, including Crispy Squash Blossoms “Relleno” with charred tomato salsa, co-exist with heartier ones like Maine Lobster Fat-tuccine bathed in creme fraiche and meyer lemon. And as its offerings are ever-changing, every meal at Buccan feels brand new — even to its multitudes of repeat customers. “We created the place where we wanted to eat, something we knew would always evolve and appeal to a more adventurous palette,” says Buccan’s James Beard Award-nominated Executive Chef Clay Conley. “I’m proud and humbled to say that our authentic hometown restaurant has become an iconic culinary destination and one of the most popular dining experiences in Florida.” 350 South County Road

LE BILBOQUET

Photo Credit: Ori Harpaz, courtesy of Le Bilboquet

Photo Credit: Ori Harpaz; courtesy of Le Bilboquet

Once an intimate bistro on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Le Bilboquet has expanded its portfolio to include outposts in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Sag Harbor, and Palm Beach. Affectionately called “Bilbo” by its loyal fan base, the Le Bilboquet brand imparts a unique character to each locale by infusing the unique artwork and aesthetic of its surroundings. Accordingly, Bilbo Palm Beach pays tribute to the Island by incorporating a sundrenched sand and sea palette—plus Worth Ave’s distinctive design traits—into its décor. The same beloved cocktails, classic comfort dishes (including the owner’s own Cajun chicken recipe), friendly service, and an inimitable Euro vibe remain constant throughout all Le Bilboquet locations. “Le Bilboquet’s hallmark is its uncompromising quality and joie de vivre,” remarks Owner Philippe Delgrange. “The setting may change, but the familial Bilbo culture is always being served, straight-up.” 245A Worth Avenue

CAFE L’EUROPE

Photo Credit: Libby Vision; courtesy of Cafe L’Europe

Photo Credit: Libby Vision; courtesy of Cafe L’Europe

Quintessentially Palm Beach, Cafe L’Europe is a local hotspot where people-watching and piano music (performed live nightly) accompanies a repertoire of classic and new modern French & Mediterranean dishes crafted by Executive Chefs Alain Krauss and Benoit Delos. Luxury pours from the expansive wine menu drawing a crowd to the U-shaped grand bar, and indulgences such as varietal osetra caviar and the restaurant’s decadent Grand Marnier Soufflé round out an unforgettable continental fine dining experience. “Cafe L’Europe is the heart of our neighborhood, a place where we create memories, laugh together, and share stories around the dinner table,” describes General Partner Emanuela Marcello. 331 South County Road

PALM BEACH GRILL

Photo Credit: courtesy of Palm Beach Grill/Hillstone Restaurant Group

Photo Credit: courtesy of Palm Beach Grill/Hillstone Media Group

Palm Beach Grill has been a neighborhood mainstay for decades, thanks to its welcoming atmosphere, lively bar, and expertly prepared classic American cuisine. Meaty stone crabs are a popular draw when in-season, while the Silver-Service Hot Dog—a kosher frank served with fries and coleslaw—is the house favorite that always endures. “We remain one of Palm Beach’s top restaurants due to the execution of our consistent standards, food quality, and service,” says GM Ashley Haymaker. Palm Beach Grill also whets the appetite of art enthusiasts, as featured works by notable masters and emerging artists grace its walls. 340 Royal Poinciana Way