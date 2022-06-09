Starring the ever-so-iconic Gisele Bündchen, Burberry released the campaign for their 2022 TB Summer Monogram Collection. Since its debut in 2018, the BurberryTB Monogram continues to reinvent the collection each year, and this summer’s collection was worth the wait. Designed by Ricardo Tischi and British art director Peter Saville, the TB Monogram exemplifies and seamlessly celebrates the house’s code of duality.

Previously, the collection has seen success with each release and subsequently each past campaign star like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Naomi Campbell. Through the artistic lens of photographers Luigi and Lango, the campaign features Gisele effortlessly perched among images of herself that are a decade old. Fusing the unreleased images shot ten years ago with the current pieces from the collection styled by Suzanne Koller, the campaign melds the likes of both past and present to create a collision of iconicity.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BurberryWith campaign star Gisele Bündchen, the collection is reborn with a sense of familiarity in collaboration. “I was so happy to see Riccardo again after such a long time, and shooting with my sweet friends Luigi and Lango is always a blast. It was so special spending time with everyone; we had so much fun on set.” Gisele said in regards to the release of the collection. Even standing next to her former self, the images of the supermodel dating back almost a decade, Gisele looks timeless and free in the newest pieces of the collection. Photo Credit: Courtesy of BurberryThe collection unites two of Burberry’s icons to form a bold print that can be mixed and matched. The classic Check merges with the TB Monogram – a motif introduced by Riccardo Tisci, making for a union of icons focused on the future. The collection for men and women features a range of pieces, including gabardine trench coats, silk-blend bomber jackets, silk dresses, cotton shirts, swimwear, and sunglasses.