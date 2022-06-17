Cover Story
Kisawa Sanctuary: A Combination Of Cultural Celebration And Environmental Conservation

News

Kisawa Sanctuary, located on Benguerra Island in Mozambique, hosts 300 hectares of beachfront calm and coastal forest.

Photo Credit: Kisawa Sanctuary

The sanctuary opened in November 2021 with the launch of 22 bungalows across 12 residences, some of which were cove-side while others were sheltered by the dunes, ocean-side. The design, courtesy of NJF Design, is emblematic of Kisawa’s DNA. This is due to the extreme care that was taken into consideration to protect the surrounding nature by blending in, rather than interrupting the landscape. NJF is a boutique in-house design studio, led by Nina Flohr, founder of Kisawa.

The construction of the Kisawa Sanctuary incorporates several key aspects which align with sustainability.

Through “conscious” construction methodologies, Kisawa treads a light footprint on the land. Due to Kisawa’s inclusive construction, 80% of the workforce derives from Benguerra and neighboring islands. The construction celebrates modern Mozambique and involves weaving, thatching and carpentry. Additionally, these methods include local timber, local vernacular and non-cement-based surface cladding. In fact, Kisawa estimates it has reduced cement usage by up to 60%. Sudpave technology, which uses recycled and non-toxic paving materials, has been used to construct the entire road system.

Photo Credit: Kisawa Sanctuary

Kisawa worked with the community to create a contrasting selection of textured, undulating, biophilic baskets – reflecting the waves of the Indian ocean as well as echoing the curved thatched roofs of the Residences and the ‘domes’ of the Natural Wellness Center. Expert weavers entwined grasses into sliding door panels and baskets while artisans carved chairs and tables from local jambir and sambiri woods.

Kisawa’s in-house craftsman, Andre Antonio Zivane, created all statues and carved forms. He used a combination of jambir and sambiri wood, off cuts left over from the sanctuary’s construction.

Photo Credit: Kisawa Sanctuary

The interior decorating incorporated unique art and antiques which were sourced throughout Africa, further ensuring the preservation of heritage artifacts and their remaining provenance within the continent. Locally made bespoke furniture pieces provide a thoughtful and authentic sense of place, as well as a connection with the natural environment while supporting local craftsmanship.

Nina Flohr collected clay water pots made by the Nupe tribe in Nigeria and chairs hand-carved by the Makonde people in Tanzania. The wood is East African mahogany, carved out of a single piece – generally as a way to pay respect to an important member of the tribe. Other design elements of the property include antiques and artworks from Senegal and Ghana, brass bedside lamps, marble tables, and ink portraits by British artist Frances Costelloe.

Photo Credit: Kisawa Sanctuary

