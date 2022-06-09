Jon Bon Jovi and son, Jesse Bongiovi, attended an exclusive party hosted by Accor and Ennismore at the annual NYU Hospitality Investment Conference.

Photo Credit: BFA BY ROMMEL DEMANO

The celebration was held at The Plaza, a Fairmont Managed Hotel. Sébastien Bazin, CEO & Chairman of Accor, Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO of Ennismore hosted the event in New York City on June 6th. Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. Ennismore is a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.

The occasion brought hospitality industry figures from across the globe together to celebrate Ennismore and its lifestyle brands. There were special video messages from Kendall Jenner, John Legend and Aaron Paul. Additionally, guests enjoyed performances by DJ Kieren Taylor and electric violinist Sarah Charness.

The event offered some of the best food and beverages one could desire. Tuscan fare by renowned Italian Butcher, Dario Cecchini, of Carna steakhouse; coffee by Lavazza, and a Therabody experience station.

Carte Blanched, Ennismore’s F&B concept studio, curated an immersive experience of food and drink from its leading brands including Carna, Fi’lia, Cleo, Seabird, Tandoor Tina, Christina’s and Skybar.