Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”

Ennismore and Accor Join Forces During NYU Hospitality Investment Conference

News

Jon Bon Jovi and son, Jesse Bongiovi, attended an exclusive party hosted by Accor and Ennismore at the annual NYU Hospitality Investment Conference.

Sharan Pasricha, Jesse Bongiovi, Sébastien Bazin, Gaurav Bhushan, Jon Bon Jovi

Photo Credit: BFA BY ROMMEL DEMANO

The celebration was held at The Plaza, a Fairmont Managed Hotel. Sébastien Bazin, CEO & Chairman of Accor, Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO of Ennismore hosted the event in New York City on June 6th. Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. Ennismore is a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.

The occasion brought hospitality industry figures from across the globe together to celebrate Ennismore and its lifestyle brands. There were special video messages from Kendall Jenner, John Legend and Aaron Paul. Additionally, guests enjoyed performances by DJ Kieren Taylor and electric violinist Sarah Charness.

The event offered some of the best food and beverages one could desire. Tuscan fare by renowned Italian Butcher, Dario Cecchini, of Carna steakhouse; coffee by Lavazza, and a Therabody experience station.

Carte Blanched, Ennismore’s F&B concept studio, curated an immersive experience of food and drink from its leading brands including Carna, Fi’lia, Cleo, Seabird, Tandoor Tina, Christina’s and Skybar. 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Appellation
Haute Cuisine
June 10, 2022
Chef Charlie Palmer And Four Seasons Vet Christopher Hunsberger Are Launching A Food-And-Wine-Focused Hotel Brand
By Laura Schreffler
Inside Saint Laurent’s New SELF 07 Art Series
Art
June 10, 2022
Fashion & Art: Inside Saint Laurent’s New SELF 07 Art Series
By Adrienne Faurote
Aman Beverly Hills
City Guide
June 10, 2022
Beverly Hills Is Getting An Uber-Luxe Aman Hotel
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
June 9, 2022
Exclusive: Fendi Debuts The 2022 Summer Capsule Collection In Mykonos
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami