Photo Credit: Photos by Jojo Korsh, BFA

Last evening, Champagne Lallier and Micaela Erlanger curated the ultimate fashion night out at the iconic Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. As an esteemed stylist who has dressed Hollywood A-listers — from Meryl Streep and Diane Kruger to Shailene Woodley and Lupita Nyong’o — Erlanger hosted the soirée to toast to the exciting pre-award season ahead. But it wasn’t an ordinary toast. An impressive lineup of exquisite champagne pairings from the Maison, which recently made its formal debut in the U.S., complimented the evening.

As a modern Champagne House that is also rich in heritage, Champagne Lallier created an enriching experience featuring the Maison’s portfolio of R.018, Rosé, and Blanc de Blancs. They were each paired with French-inspired bites and fresh ingredients. The Rosé, which has a fruity fragrance with notes of fresh cherries, redcurrants, and raspberries, combined with delicate hints of fresh apple and mandarin, was paired with the bespoke bites of Smoked Salmon and Osteria Caviar. And the R.018, which represents the four emotions of the Maison — purity, intensity, freshness, and depth — was paired with Alison Roman’s “French-Inspired Lentil Salad With So Many Herbs,” developed specifically for the cuvée as well as market fresh fish and asparagus. In fact, this particular pairing is part of a new recipe from the upcoming partnership between Champagne Lallier and Food52 launching next month.

It was an intimate evening that truly brought together friends in the industry to reconnect, enjoy the champagne experience, and of course, fashion. Attendees, including stylists Nausheen Shah and Tara Swennen, award-winning costume designer Janie Bryant, and influencers Mandy Madden Kelley and Patti Rockenwagner all gathered on the Terrace to celebrate the upcoming award season in style.

During the evening, Erlanger gave a heartfelt toast: “I’m excited to be here tonight for this exquisite pairing experience and to toast with Champagne Lallier, one of my favorite ways to celebrate!” Erlanger remarks. “With another award season upon us, it’s wonderful to take a moment with friends in the industry, marking what’s ahead with a glass of champagne in hand.”

