Austin Butler Is Cartier’s Newest Ambassador

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CartierAmid all the buzz centered around Austin Butler and the upcoming release of his new film Elvis, on June 24th, he will not only be the shining star of the silver screen but of Cartier. During the Cannes Film Festival, Butler wore Cartier while he wowed on the red carpet, and this won’t be the last time we see this stud in classic Cartier. The brand is eager to work with the actor on multiple occasions and to, of course, have him draped in their jewels. “We are delighted to welcome Austin into the Maison as an Ambassador for North America,” said Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s Senior Vice President Chief Marketing Officer. “As a talented actor, Austin’s bold approach to life and unique sense of style is inherently aligned with our core values here at Cartier.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CartierKnown for his effortlessly cool style of classically chic ensembles — as a Cartier Ambassador — Austin embodies the ethos of the brand. “I am thrilled and honored to begin this exciting relationship with Cartier,” Austin commented in regards to the recent partnership, “I have long been an admirer of Maison’s creativity and innovation, and I’m very much looking forward to the work we will be doing together in the future.”Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Cartier’s creations are known for making a statement and standing out no matter who wears a piece from their collections, and Austin Butler will be no exception. We will soon see more of what amazing things will be born from this iconic partnership.