Baltimore was the place to be over the weekend as Charm City played host to the inaugural Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival.

The musical event, which took place on Black-Eyed Susan Day, was created in partnership with Kevin Liles, Chairman and CEO, 300 Entertainment and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival was the first event to take place as part of a holistic new campaign, Baltimore 1/ST that heralds Preakness’ lifelong home of Baltimore. Preakness LIVE featured performances by Grammy Award winning artists Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion, NAACP Image Award winner D-Nice, and Baltimore-bred talent Brittney Spencer, Darin Atwater & the Soulful Symphony, plus a performance of The Star-Spangled Banner by WanMor, and the Morgan State Marching Band who wowed the crowd with their rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Master Blaster” and called Rider’s Up in unison.

In addition to the performances, Preakness LIVE included culinary demonstrations by Tom Colicchio, Marcus Samuelsson and Gail Simmons, who were joined by local Baltimore chefs Saon Brice, Jasmine Norton and Keyia Yalcin. A celebration of the vibrant Baltimore art scene was on display in Derrick Adam's The Last Resort Garden pop-up located in the infield.

Guests at Preakness weekend enjoyed custom cocktails by Diageo liquors like the Bulleit Bourbon Black–Eyed Susan cocktail and sips by Pepsico like Rockstar Energy Drink before stopping by Davidoff Cigars’ “Cut & Light” station. Guests also took a ride on the PATRÓN Tequila stationary bike blenders to work off a few extra calories before indulging in the culinary delights offered in Restaurant Row.Topping off the experience was a visit to Coors Light’s classic Silver Bullet airstream and an up-close look at Case IH’s vintage and modern-day tractors used to groom Pimlico’s dirt track.

