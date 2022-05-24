LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Baltimore was the place to be over the weekend as Charm City played host to the inaugural Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival.

The Chainsmokers
Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers

Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST

The musical event, which took place on Black-Eyed Susan Day, was created in partnership with Kevin Liles, Chairman and CEO, 300 Entertainment and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o

Photo Credit: @johnnynunez

Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival was the first event to take place as part of a holistic new campaign, Baltimore 1/ST that heralds Preakness’ lifelong home of Baltimore. Preakness LIVE featured performances by Grammy Award winning artists Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion, NAACP Image Award winner D-Nice, and Baltimore-bred talent Brittney Spencer, Darin Atwater & the Soulful Symphony, plus a performance of The Star-Spangled Banner by WanMor, and the Morgan State Marching Band who wowed the crowd with their rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Master Blaster” and called Rider’s Up in unison.

Gayle King and Katharine McPhee
Gayle King and Katharine McPhee

Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST

In addition to the performances, Preakness LIVE included culinary demonstrations by Tom Colicchio, Marcus Samuelsson and Gail Simmons, who were joined by local Baltimore chefs Saon Brice, Jasmine Norton and Keyia Yalcin. A celebration of the vibrant Baltimore art scene was on display in Derrick Adam’s The Last Resort Garden pop-up located in the infield. s from today’s 147th running of The Preakness Stakes.

Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay

Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1PST

Guests at Preakness weekend enjoyed custom cocktails by Diageo liquors like the Bulleit Bourbon Black–Eyed Susan cocktail and sips by Pepsico like Rockstar Energy Drink before stopping by Davidoff Cigars’ “Cut & Light” station. Guests also took a ride on the PATRÓN Tequila stationary bike blenders to work off a few extra calories before indulging in the culinary delights offered in Restaurant Row.Topping off the experience was a visit to Coors Light’s classic Silver Bullet airstream and an up-close look at Case IH’s vintage and modern-day tractors used to groom Pimlico’s dirt track.

Marshmello
Marshmello

Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST)

