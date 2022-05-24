Second Book by Chris N. Cheetham-West Offers Insights into Leading Teams Remotely

Leading in a Virtual World: Lead remote teams, boost productivity, and master virtual collaboration is now available.

Chris N. Cheetham-West, international speaker, author, and President of LR Training Solutions, announced today the release of his new book Leading in a Virtual World: Lead remote teams, boost productivity, and master virtual collaboration. The book is available on Amazon and other book outlets.

West is the founder and president of LR Training Solutions, a company that offers solutions and training on various topics, including remote team management, strategic marketing, social media strategy, SEO, content marketing, and online advertising. West has over 20 years of experience in marketing and believes that the key to success is understanding the customer’s needs and desires. As president of LR Training Solutions, West strives to provide his clients with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.

By offering various courses and workshops, West ensures that his clients can learn the latest techniques and strategies conveniently and affordably. In addition to his work with LR Training Solutions, West is an author and speaker on various marketing topics such as Google Analytics and management. As a result of his experience and expertise, West can provide his clients with valuable insights into the world of marketing. Through LR Training Solutions, West helps teams save time and focus on what really matters by using the latest tools to collaborate online. He has worked with teams at global brands such as the Government of Canada, Mercedes-Benz, Canon, and more. As a speaker, West always shares a wealth of actionable ideas that leaders can use right away to make a difference in their team’s success.

West shares his expertise in Leading in a Virtual World. In the book, West discusses the future of work. He also discusses changes that the metaverse and working remotely have made to managing and being part of a team and the changes that will continue to develop as technology improves.

West writes, “There’s been much talk about how the metaverse will change numerous types of businesses. Banks, gaming companies, clothing brands, car companies, and more have already invested in ways to be involved in these virtual worlds. Possibly we will have meetings with co-workers in the future in these environments. Some of these platforms have even mentioned the possibility of having virtual meetings in these spaces.”

As more companies shift to hybrid or remote work, West’s insights into leading teams remotely will be invaluable.

West is also the author of Digital Marketing for Results: How to Focus on What Matters. For more information about Chris N. Cheetham-West, visit https://www.instagram.com/chrisnwest/ https://twitter.com/chrisnwest http://chrisnwest.com/

Written in partnership with Tedfuel