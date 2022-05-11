Photo Credit: Montblanc As of Tuesday, May 10, Montblanc has officially opened he doors to Montblanc Haus in Hamburg, Germany, as an homage to its past and a love letter to the art of writing. Photo Credit: Montblanc

Set across three levels, Montblanc Haus is located at the very heart of the city, right next to the brand’s headquarters and the manufacture where its writing instruments including the iconic Meisterstück are crafted.

Photo Credit: Montblanc

Designed by Nieto Sobejanos Arquitectos, the building pays tribute to the historical shape of writing instrument packaging with the color combination of the Montblanc brand evident in the building’s dark silhouette with shades of white on the inside.

Photo Credit: Montblanc

The work of Paris-based artist Wendy Andreu is the first thing visitors encounter, art from wool colored with ink and filled with surprising details that reveal themselves with every look: words, waves, the shape of mountains. For Studio Marianne Guély, paper is an unlimited source of inspiration used as the signature material for its creations. In addition to the permanent exhibition, there will be a slew of temporary exhibits, the Montblanc Archives (by special arrangement), a café as well as a boutique that features exclusive products.

Photo Credit: Montblanc

The new facility also offers a series of classes in its writing atelier to visitors including the art of calligraphy, creative writing and children’s classes. Furthermore, as part of its commitment to the culture of writing, Montblanc will host special classes dedicated to disadvantaged children and young adults to inspire them to use writing to their advantage, to express themselves creatively.

Photo Credit: Montblanc

Under the banner of the 115-year-old company’s purpose to Inspire writing, the permanent exhibition here invites visitors to explore different themes, including:

Photo Credit: Montblanc

• The Pulse of Writing, an immersive experience that highlights the power and value of writing.

• Montblanc’s Legacy and Vision, which tells the story of the Maison and its icon the Meisterstück.

• Handwriting from around the World spotlights different types of handwriting translated into artwork.

• Craftsmanship and Innovation showcases the know-how of the brand’s writing instrument creation and production.

• Montblanc Collections explores different collections including Limited Editions and the exclusive High Artistry pieces

• The Mark Making space is dedicated to visitors and to those who have left their mark, featuring an Autograph Library with 30 original handwritten notes from Ernest Hemingway and Albert Einstein, to Frida Kahlo and Spike Lee combined with a digital guestbook experience for visitors to leave their own mark.

Photo Credit: Montblanc

Montblanc Haus is located at Hellgrundweg 100, 22525 Hamburg, Germany Photo Credit: Montblanc