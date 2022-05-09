Photo Credit: Danette Anderson

Life is sweet for Joanna Garcia Swisher. The second season of her hit series, Sweet Magnolias, is set to debut this Thursday and she’s met the love of her life in former pro baseball player Nick Swisher (and has a gorgeous family to boot). The Florida-born actress has more things up her sleeve, so watch this space… But in the meantime, while she’s waiting to shoot her now-renewed-for-a-third-season series, she discusses the launch of her latest venture, her home decor line, Clover.

Photo Credit: Danette Anderson

You have a new home décor line, Clover. What inspired you to start the line?

This line is something I’m SO excited for.

How would you say your own personal aesthetic is reflected in the line?

When I invest in home decor I tend to be very practical. I like knowing that I’m investing in timeless pieces that can be reinvented over and over again. During the design process I really think about all the stories I can tell with each piece. The more versatile an item is, the more I’m excited about it!.

What was your favorite part about designing Clover?

I love designing items that really lean into the season. Our spring collection is fun and colorful and feels so fresh. Fall is cozy and textured with a really rich palette.

How would you describe the ethos of Clover?

Clover is aspirational design that is completely attainable. We are as much a ‘feeling’ as we are line of beautiful decor. I believe joy can be found in even the most simple of pleasures. Photo Credit: Danette Anderson

Is there a favorite piece that you’re looking forward to for people to see?

The sheets are amazing. It was so important to me for our bedding to feel luxurious. And our sheet sets are just that!

Where do you plan on taking the brand?

The sky’s the limit!

Has home decoration always been something you were super passionate about? Please explain.

To say I’m designed obsessed is an understatement. I have such a love and admiration for incredible design. A well thought out space can truly transform you. There is so much power in that.

What is the one piece in the collection you’re the most proud of and why?

My main focus in the collection was to evoke that incredible, refreshing feeling of spring

Photo Credit: Richard Ducree/Netflix © 2021

Let’s talk “Sweet Magnolias.” Your character’s friendship with her friends on screen is so relatable and it seems you, Heather, and Brooke have forged a strong bond as well. Are there any favorite moments from on-set that you’re willing to share?

I have always said the Margarita nights are my favorite scenes to shoot. They are usually big scenes that take time to shoot. And that means we get to be together. I love these women so much and treasure our time together.

What is the dynamic like on set with those women? Does it spill over from set to real life too? Is Jamie Lynn part of your crew as well, or are there other members of the cast that you have that bond with?

We have the most wonderful cast. The spirit of serenity bleeds through to our real lives. And the general feeling of goodness is something that is a real blessing.

What has life been like for you in general over the course of the past year? How would you describe this phase of your life?

Wow, well this is a really intense question. Aside from the pandemic and huge life changes brought on by COVID, I also lost both my mom and my dad…and my grandmother in the last two years. So the layers of grief are immensely complicated. But I find that the loss I have experience has deepened my gratitude for the blessings both big and small.

Photo Credit: Danette Anderson

What do you love most about your husband? What are the surprising things (and maybe even mundane) that shows you how much he loves you? What do you do back?

Valentine’s is such a fun time in our house. It was my mom’s birthday so we will be celebrating her. And every year Nick makes me and the girls dinner. He has 3 Valentine’s to tend to!

You’re from Tampa but got married in Palm Beach. What are your top five favorite things to do/places to go in Palm Beach and why?

Palm beach is so gorgeous! When we visit we spend most of our time indulging in everything The Breaker’s has to offer. But the shopping is excellent in Palm Beach. It’s a favorite for vintage furniture and fixtures too!

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why. And had I asked you this question prior to 2020, would the answer have been different?

The gift of health for yourself and the ones you love is truly the greatest luxury. I can’t deny that the loss I have experienced and the uncertainty of the pandemic has completely informed this answer. It has.

Photo Credit: Danette Anderson