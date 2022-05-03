Photo Credit: Aday Living / DeLeón Tequila

35-year-old Nazanin Mandi is a native of Valencia, California, and is a natural born actress, entrepreneur and certified life coach. She started singing at age 5, modeling at age 10 and acting at age 15. She is best known for her roles in hit shows like BET’s Twenties, CBS’ The Young and The Restless, Disney’s That’s so Raven, E! Channel’s The Platinum Life and BET’s Games People Play. Her debut single “Forever Mood” premiered in 2019 and she has been married to spouse Miguel since 2018. She comes from a very diverse background of being Iranian, Mexican American and Native American. In 2020, Mandi earned her life coach certification and has been helping others to overcome mental and eating disorders, which she herself struggled with as a young adult.

And now, Mandi has been enlisted by Diddy and his DeLeón Tequila, to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Together, Combs, DeLeón Tequila and Mandi are inviting tequila lovers from around the world to toast to cultural connectivity and life’s journey by creating a remixed sweet and spicy version of DeLeón’s LOVE Margarita (recipe below). Here, we spoke to Mandi about her Cinco de Mayo plans, how she celebrates her culture, and her hacks for making the best, most authentic dang margarita of all time.

Photo Credit: Aday Living / DeLeón Tequila

Growing up, how did your family embrace the tradition of Cinco de Mayo and how have you taken that tradition on yourself?

Growing up, Cinco De Mayo was all about spending the evening with family, close friends, listening to beautiful music and sharing an amazing meal. It didn’t matter where it was as long as we were all together in celebration

Can you tell us more about this partnership and what it means to you coming from a Mexican background? What was it like working with DeLeon?

I am extremely proud of my Mexican heritage and that’s why I am excited to work with Sean “Diddy” Combs and DeLeón Tequila, to celebrate a holiday that has been so integral to my culture. Cinco de Mayo for me has always been about celebration, sharing moments with loved ones and toasting to life. This year, I’m raising a glass of DeLeón Tequila to honor my history and culture!

We just have to know, are you a spicy, sweet or original margarita type of girl?

There aren’t many margaritas I don’t like, but if I had to choose it would be a spicy one with an orange slice. But that’s what makes the DeLeón LOVE Margarita the perfect cocktail to celebrate with, you can put your own twist on it and I’m excited to see what people come up with this year for Cinco de Mayo!

Photo Credit: Aday Living / DeLeón Tequila

How and where will you be celebrating this year?

This year it’ll be an intimate celebration (dinner) with my husband who is also Mexican and loves tequila just as much as I do!

What is the greatest misconception about Cinco de Mayo?

From what I’ve experienced a lot of people don’t know the history behind celebrating Cinco De Mayo and why it’s done. We celebrate the battle of Puebla … We celebrate victory!

What about the brand, and about Diddy himself, speaks to you on a personal level?

It has been so great to work with Diddy and DeLeón. He recognizes the art of crafting and drinking the spirit and takes it a step further, appreciating the people and the culture that surrounds tequila. It’s a culture of celebration and honoring where you’re from whether it’s Harlem or Jalisco. DeLeón Tequila represents celebrating life’s journey — the wins and obstacles. For me, that journey includes honoring my culture, celebrating life with loved ones, and creating a legacy that hopefully inspires generations to come. Cinco de Mayo is an opportunity for me, my friends, and my family to come together, celebrate culture and heritage and toast to what’s to come. Photo Credit: Aday Living / DeLeón Tequila

What is your ride or die margarita hack? Tequila hack?

I think the beauty of margaritas, especially the LOVE margarita, is that the possibilities to make it your own are endless. My hack is instead of lemons or limes, I use an orange – the sweetness balances perfectly.

What is the recipe to your success?

Consistency! Consistency in growth, change, taking chances and understanding that even if the journey looks different than you thought, doesn’t mean it won’t lead you to your end goal. Just flow!

HOW TO MAKE THE “LOVE” MARGARITA

Photo Credit: Aday Living / DeLeón Tequila

1 ½ oz. DeLeón Tequila Blanco

½ oz. Orange Liqueur

½ oz. Fresh Lime

½ oz. Fresh Lemon

1 Orange Slice

¾ oz. Agave Nectar Syrup

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Sea Salt and Lime Zest Rim

Rim Garnish: Lime Wheel and Orange Wheel

Method: Rim rocks glass. Muddle orange in a shaker, and add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice filled rimmed glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and orange wheel.