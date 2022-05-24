Inside The Dior Men’s After Party In The Heart Of Venice Beach

Photo Credit: VIRISA YONG / BFA

Following the Dior Spring 2023 Men’s Capsule Collection runway show, attendees celebrated Kim Jones’ presentation of the collection, which was guest edited by the LA brand ERL. Upon conclusion, guests were invited onto the open-air, cobalt blue runway in Venice Beach, California, upon which the fresh-faced runway models — envisioned by Dior Beauty’s creative and image director Peter Philips — had trodden just moments earlier with static, anime-inspired hair and saddle bags of every iteration.

Photo Credit: VIRISA YONG / BFA

Guests enjoyed drinks and light bites while listening to a set by DJ Harvey at the monochrome venue adorned in custom neon lights. In attendance were celebrities such as Amber Valletta, Christina Ricci, Christina Aguilera, Dan Levy, and Rita Ora — who actually donned a loose-fitting, Dior Men’s suit for the occasion. Also present were “It-newlyweds” Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, the former in silver-blue suiting separates that corresponded to her soft blue makeup by Dior Makeup Ambassador Sam Visser, on-theme with the venue’s oceanside location.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Other VIP guests were styled in selections from the Spring 2023 Men’s collection, including Michael B. Jordan in a white turtleneck and burgundy Dior-logo pants, Tony Hawk in an embroidered camel pullover, Jaden Smith in a sky-blue puffer coat, and Kid Cudi in a chest-baring, hot pink sweater with matching sneakers. The collection, energy, and vibe matched the colorfully quirky patterns and loose-fitting silhouettes characteristic of Eli Russel Linnetz’s line; a modern, beachy vacation blending the French fashion house’s sartorial savoir-faire with a fun-loving, contemporary SoCal twist.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Photo Credit: VIRISA YONG / BFA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Photo Credit: VIRISA YONG / BFA