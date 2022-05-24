LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.

Inside The Dior Men’s After Party In The Heart Of Venice Beach

Celebrities, Fashion, News

by Jessica Ourisman

Inside Dior's After Party In The Heart Of Venice BeachPhoto Credit: VIRISA YONG / BFA

Following the Dior Spring 2023 Men’s Capsule Collection runway show, attendees celebrated Kim Jones’ presentation of the collection, which was guest edited by the LA brand ERL. Upon conclusion, guests were invited onto the open-air, cobalt blue runway in Venice Beach, California, upon which the fresh-faced runway models — envisioned by Dior Beauty’s creative and image director Peter Philips — had trodden just moments earlier with static, anime-inspired hair and saddle bags of every iteration.

Inside Dior's After Party In The Heart Of Venice Beach
Burna Boy, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Photo Credit: VIRISA YONG / BFA

Guests enjoyed drinks and light bites while listening to a set by DJ Harvey at the monochrome venue adorned in custom neon lights. In attendance were celebrities such as Amber Valletta, Christina Ricci, Christina Aguilera, Dan Levy, and Rita Ora — who actually donned a loose-fitting, Dior Men’s suit for the occasion. Also present were “It-newlyweds” Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, the former in silver-blue suiting separates that corresponded to her soft blue makeup by Dior Makeup Ambassador Sam Visser, on-theme with the venue’s oceanside location.

Inside Dior's After Party In The Heart Of Venice Beach
Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Inside Dior's After Party In The Heart Of Venice Beach
Amber Valletta

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Other VIP guests were styled in selections from the Spring 2023 Men’s collection, including Michael B. Jordan in a white turtleneck and burgundy Dior-logo pants, Tony Hawk in an embroidered camel pullover, Jaden Smith in a sky-blue puffer coat, and Kid Cudi in a chest-baring, hot pink sweater with matching sneakers. The collection, energy, and vibe matched the colorfully quirky patterns and loose-fitting silhouettes characteristic of Eli Russel Linnetz’s line; a modern, beachy vacation blending the French fashion house’s sartorial savoir-faire with a fun-loving, contemporary SoCal twist.

Tony Hawk

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Inside Dior's After Party In The Heart Of Venice Beach
Leslie Odom Jr. and Henry Golding

Photo Credit: VIRISA YONG / BFA

Inside Dior's After Party In The Heart Of Venice Beach
Dan Levy

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Inside Dior's After Party In The Heart Of Venice Beach
Moti Ankari

Photo Credit: VIRISA YONG / BFA

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Celebrities
May 24, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion, The Chainsmokers & More Rock The Inaugural Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
May 24, 2022
Salvatore Ferragamo Celebrates The Newly Designed Palm Beach Boutique
By Robin Hodes
Louis Vuitton and Nike "Air Force 1" by Virgil Abloh
Art
May 24, 2022
Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh: Inside The Launch & Exhibition
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Wine + Spirits
May 24, 2022
Champagne Telmont’s Dedication To Sustainability Earns Second Straight Cannes Nod
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami