Gal Gadot Is Stunning In The New Tiffany & Co. High Jewelry Campaign 

Celebrities, Fashion, Jewelry, News

Tiffany & Co. Gal GadotPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co.’s new Blue Book BOTANICA High Jewelry collection is absolutely breathtaking; in fact, earlier this week, the brand debuted the collection in Miami—as expected, the pieces leave you speechless in person. As the pinnacle of the House’s high jewelry repertoire, the BOTANICA collection is an exquisite showcase of Tiffany & Co.’s dedication to intricate craftsmanship, experimentation, and perfection of rare gemstones and precious pieces from Jean Schlumberger. Not only does this new campaign reveal the novelties of the collection, but it also marks the first campaign with Gal Gadot as the Tiffany & Co.’s House Ambassador.  

“Gal Gadot is more than a House ambassador. She epitomizes the effortless glamour, sheer sophistication, and sense of modernity that Blue Book represents,” said Alexandre Arnault, the Executive Vice President, Product, and Communication of Tiffany & Co.

The famed actress is captured in a minimalist setting, allowing her natural beauty and the beauty of the diamonds to shine. She wears key pieces from the spring Blue Book collection, including a dandelion-inspired diamond necklace that can transform into five unique designs, an orchid brooch, and a diamond and sapphire necklace that evokes thistles. In addition to the new Blue Book designs, Gadot also wears several of Jean Schlumberger’s masterworks featured in BOTANICA, including his iconic Bird on a Rock brooch and the Fleurage bracelet—which is the bracelet that is based on a sketch Schlumberger once designed for the legendary Tiffany Diamond. 

“I am incredibly honored to be a part of the new Blue Book high jewelry campaign and feel very fortunate to be able to represent the brand’s most esteemed jewelry collection during this exciting and transformative time,” noted Gal Gadot. “I enjoyed the interchangeability of the pieces, especially the Dandelion necklace. The pieces featured in the campaign are my favorite from the BOTANICA collection and the best expression of Tiffany’s craftsmanship and enduring innovation.”

Ahead, discover Haute Living’s inside look into the stunning campaign. 

Tiffany & Co. Gal GadotPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. Gal GadotPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. Gal GadotPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

