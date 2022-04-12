Matthew Broderick
Inside The World’s First Luxury Space Lounge

News, Travel

Space Perspective space lounge with David Grutman
Spaceship Nepture over Kennedy Space Center

Hospitality and entertainment entrepreneur David Grutman is taking his talents to space. Today, Space Perspective — the Earth’s leading luxury spaceflight experience company — announces the world’s first space lounge with Grutman as the Experience Curator. As a company dedicated to advancing a better appreciation of planet Earth and the interconnectedness of the human race, Space Perspective reveals Spaceship Neptune’s customizable, ultra-luxurious Space Lounge interior. 

Space Perspective, founded by the only female space travel entrepreneur, Jane Poynter, is revolutionizing space tourism — and is a world away from rocket-fueled space endeavors. The elegant ascent in the climate-controlled, pressurized capsule, propelled by a state-of-the-art SpaceBalloon, enables passengers to safely glide for two hours at the edge of space, absorbing the phenomenal beauty of Earth and the vastness of space. “Our mission is to inspire Space Explorers to connect more closely with our planet and each other, and the environment in which they travel with us is central to this. Our Space Lounge is a world away from the white, utilitarian environments you find in other spacecraft,” explains Poynter, Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Experience Officer of Space Perspective.

Space Perspective space lounge with David Grutman
Spacheship Neptune Interior Entrance

Space Perspective has tapped Grutman to lead the experience from start to finish, integrating his unique perspective from arrival at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to in-flight and post-landing. “I am beyond excited about advising Space Perspective on the Space Lounge experience — we really want to make this transformative,” notes Grutman. “The world-class team at Space Perspective is on a mission to change people’s perception of what adventure travel can be. We have so many ideas on how we can customize the journey – from birthday celebrations and corporate getaways to creating seminal moments that will capture the imaginations of all.”

Space Perspective space lounge with David Grutman
Spaceship Nepture Interior Bar
Space Perspective space lounge with David Grutman
Spaceship Neptune Interior Cozy Lounge

With a nearly 360-degree panoramic view that appears seamless to the human eye and capsule layout established, the design team considered every design detail of the interior design, creating the elegant, safe and comfortable Space Lounge. As hospitality extraordinaire Grutman knows well, every detail of a curated experience matters. From lush recliners and customizable lighting to bespoke Neptune drink glasses and a specially created dessert, the Space Lounge is truly out of this world. 

Space Perspective space lounge with David Grutman
Spaceship Neptune at Altitude

Commercial flights aim for takeoff in late 2024, with 600 tickets sold to date. Space Perspective is currently taking reservations for 2025 and beyond, with the first year of seats completely reserved. Tickets are priced at $125,000 per person, and bookings are made with a fully refundable deposit beginning at $1,000.

