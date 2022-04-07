New York’s Loews Regency Hotel Announces Curated Floral Cart For Mother’s Day

With over 50 years of service in the luxury hotel business, the prominent Loews Regency Hotel is bringing a splash of color to the NYC area with the unveiling of its new Floral Cart.

Made in partnership with event design company Patrick J. Clayton Productions, the Loews Regency Hotel arrangements are part of the hotel’s participation in the upcoming Mother’s Day festivities. From May 6-8, the thoughtfully curated bouquets will be displayed and available for purchase in the hotel’s lobby. Prices for the floral arrangements will start at $35.

With a colorful disposition and boldness in mind, the bouquets will feature a bright range of oranges, corals, and peaches, with vibrant accents of blue and green accompanying. For those looking for a bite to eat after browsing the Floral Cart, the Regency Bar & Grill offers the perfect setting for a Mother’s Day meal with the family — just like she makes it.

For more information on the celebrations and the Loews Regency Hotel, visit their website here.