Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

Grand Marnier, the French luxury brand of liqueurs, is renowned for its exceptional portfolio of fine cognac and exotic bitter orange liqueur crafted with French savior faire. Last week, the Maison debuted Quintessence, the highest expression from Grand Marnier encased in a bespoke Baccarat carafe, for the first time in the United States.

Exquisitely crafted from the rarest and oldest d’âge cognac, selected from the personal reserves of the Marnier-Lapostolle family, Quintessence is a tribute to the brand’s rich heritage. Embodying fresh, timeless notes, the grande cuvée reveals how the most dynamic flavors can be derived from seemingly the simplest of combinations: cognac, orange essence, wood, and time.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Grand Marnier

“It’s a rare experience to drink this; even to imagine this kind of cognac is rare. The sensation, the feeling, the perception of what you smell, it is unforgettable,” notes Historic Master Blender Patrick Raguenaud. “When you blend for Quintessence, you blend a heritage.”

To celebrate the remarkable moment for the brand, Grand Marnier and Baccarat hosted a private, multisensory experience inside the stunning Baccarat Bbar & Lounge in the Miami Design District. Joined by Paola Alberdi, Pritika Swarup, Christie Ferrari, Ximena Kavalekas, Polina Panopoulos, Anggie Bryan, Monroe Steele, Rachel Love, Angeles Almuna, and Ria Michelle, Grand Marnier and Baccarat led guests through an evening that engaged all five senses before indulging in Quintessence.

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

The grande cuvée is encased in a bottle just as precious as the liquid: a handmade decanter by Maison Baccarat inspired by the iconic original bottle of Grand Marnier. Delicately made by Baccarat’s masterful artisans, each decanter is unique and mouth-blown at 1450 degrees featuring a hypnotic twist adorned with a handmade stopper.

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

The exclusive collection will only be available at fine retailers in selective markets in 2022 with a limited 1,000 bottles available; Grand Marnier Grande Cuvée Quintessence is available on Reserve Bar for $3,500.

Ahead, discover an inside look into the soiree celebrating the new Quintessence.

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

Baccarat Boutique BBar & Lounge is located at 140 NE 39th Street.