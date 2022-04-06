21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood

A Grande Cuvée: Grand Marnier & Baccarat Celebrate The New Quintessence With A Private Tasting In Miami

Haute Drinks, Haute Scene, News

Grand Marnier & Baccara
Grand Marnier debuts its highest expression, Quintessence, with a multi-sensory installation in Miami

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

Grand Marnier, the French luxury brand of liqueurs, is renowned for its exceptional portfolio of fine cognac and exotic bitter orange liqueur crafted with French savior faire. Last week, the Maison debuted Quintessence, the highest expression from Grand Marnier encased in a bespoke Baccarat carafe, for the first time in the United States.

Exquisitely crafted from the rarest and oldest d’âge cognac, selected from the personal reserves of the Marnier-Lapostolle family, Quintessence is a tribute to the brand’s rich heritage. Embodying fresh, timeless notes, the grande cuvée reveals how the most dynamic flavors can be derived from seemingly the simplest of combinations: cognac, orange essence, wood, and time.

Grand Marnier & Baccarat
Grand Marnier Quintessence

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Grand Marnier

“It’s a rare experience to drink this; even to imagine this kind of cognac is rare. The sensation, the feeling, the perception of what you smell, it is unforgettable,” notes Historic Master Blender Patrick Raguenaud. “When you blend for Quintessence, you blend a heritage.” 

To celebrate the remarkable moment for the brand, Grand Marnier and Baccarat hosted a private, multisensory experience inside the stunning Baccarat Bbar & Lounge in the Miami Design District. Joined by Paola Alberdi, Pritika Swarup, Christie Ferrari, Ximena Kavalekas, Polina Panopoulos, Anggie Bryan, Monroe Steele, Rachel Love, Angeles Almuna, and Ria Michelle, Grand Marnier and Baccarat led guests through an evening that engaged all five senses before indulging in Quintessence.

Grand Marnier & Baccara
Grand Marnier & Baccarat bring exceptional cuvée “Quintessence” to Miami

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

Grand Marnier & Baccara
Pritika Swarup and Patrick Sterling

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

The grande cuvée is encased in a bottle just as precious as the liquid: a handmade decanter by Maison Baccarat inspired by the iconic original bottle of Grand Marnier. Delicately made by Baccarat’s masterful artisans, each decanter is unique and mouth-blown at 1450 degrees featuring a hypnotic twist adorned with a handmade stopper. 

Grand Marnier & Baccara
Grand Marnier & Baccarat bring exceptional cuvée “Quintessence” to Miami

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

The exclusive collection will only be available at fine retailers in selective markets in 2022 with a limited 1,000 bottles available; Grand Marnier Grande Cuvée Quintessence is available on Reserve Bar for $3,500.

 Ahead, discover an inside look into the soiree celebrating the new Quintessence.

Grand Marnier & Baccarat
Paola Alberdi at the launch of Quintessence

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

Grand Marnier & Baccara
Polina Panopoulos, Anggie Bryan, Paola Alberdi, Rachel Gomez, Angeles Alumna, Ximena Kavalekas, Erin Michelle Newberg, Elizabeth Resnick celebrate the launch of Quintessence

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

Grand Marnier & Baccara
Angeles Alumna, Ria Michelle, Monroe Steele

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn, BFA

Baccarat Boutique BBar & Lounge is located at 140 NE 39th Street.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
David Grutman's Groot Hospitality & Bubblehouse Are Launching An NFT Dessert At Komodo
Haute Crypto
April 6, 2022
David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality & Bubblehouse Are Launching An NFT Dessert At Komodo
By Adrienne Faurote
Maison Margiela
Fashion
April 6, 2022
Shopping For A Cause: Inside Maison Margiela & Haute Living’s Impactful Evening In The Miami Design District
By Adrienne Faurote
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
April 6, 2022
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
By Laura Schreffler
Limitierte Edition MAYBACH by Virgil Abloh // Limited Edition MAYBACH by Virgil Abloh
Fashion
April 6, 2022
Mercedes-Maybach Unveils Project Maybach, Its Super Exclusive, Stylish Collaboration With The Late Virgil Abloh
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami