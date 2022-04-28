Dr. Robert Morin, MD, MBA: A Drive To Make The World A Better Place, Plastic Surgery With A Purpose

By interviewing Dr. Robert Morin, MD, MBA, we’ve learned a lot about what it’s like to be passionate about your career and to never give up on the pursuit to make people’s lives better. Robert is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Craniofacial Surgeon, and Pediatric Plastic Surgeon. He is also an incredibly driven individual with a passion for changing the lives of children and those who need his help through plastic surgery procedures.

Academically, Dr. Morin has attended some of the world’s most prestigious universities and training programs. He finished a combined General Surgery and Plastic Surgery Residency at Rutgers University, in addition to a Craniofacial and Pediatric Plastic Surgery Fellowship at Miami Children’s Hospital. On top of all this, he attended Columbia University’s Business School to get his MBA. He was featured in New York Magazine’s Best Doctors in Plastic Surgery and was given the American Red Cross Humanitarian Service Award and Miami Children’s Hospital’s Award of Distinction.

At the inception of his plastic surgery career, Dr. Morin spent a year doing a Craniofacial and Pediatric Plastic Surgery fellowship at Miami Children’s Hospital. It was through this experience he was inspired to perform complex reconstructive surgery on the faces and skulls of both adults and children. Additionally, he founded a 501c3 charity called Developing Faces that works to organize surgical missions to Central and South America in order to reconstruct the faces of children born with severe facial deformities. Dr. Robert Morin’s care and compassion for the world run deep. He performs surgical missions to both Guatemala and Colombia, improving the lives of children internationally as well.

Being focused on helping others defines Dr. Morin’s character. Very few live a life where they’re always putting others over themselves. We asked Dr. Morin how he would define his personality as it pertains to his profession. He said, “I am meticulous and precise, reliable and effective, intelligent and decisive. I help people every day in any way that I can. I am a man of my word and I believe this is one of the most important human attributes in life.” In our opinion, these characteristics are part of the reason why Dr. Morin is such an excellent surgeon.

When it comes down to it, Dr. Morin is passionate about helping people be the best they can be. He says that “I love to help people, especially children. Reconstructive plastic surgery is incredibly challenging. I am constantly intellectually stimulated and I need to call upon my vast knowledge and experience every day to solve complex problems and provide the best results for my patients.” Needless to say, a profession like this constantly keeps you on your toes, needing to learn the latest innovations in the field of medicine which expands and improves daily. Dr. Morin is constantly preparing himself for the next challenge, to help his patients receive the best possible experience and outcome that they can.

In his early years, Dr. Morin said, “After college, I took a year off and did HIV research at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City while studying for the MCAT and applying to medical school. We discovered a fascinating compound that prevented the entry of HIV into cells and it was published in a major peer-reviewed medical journal. I then spent the first summer of medical school working with a plastic surgeon in San Jose, Costa Rica. I subsequently did several clinical rotations in both plastic surgery and trauma surgery and I spent many nights reconstructing the faces of accident victims in the emergency room. This is where I developed my love for reconstructing the face. I always wanted to help children specifically, and it was, therefore, a very natural progression to go into craniofacial and pediatric plastic surgery.” It’s these early experiences that undoubtedly crafted Dr. Morin’s love for helping children and the doctor he became later in his career.

Dr. Morin said that he’s always had the same level of drive, always pushing himself to do more and to be a better person. He says that “Every success is wonderful, however, at the same time, it simply unlocks the next challenge and goal.” Despite its ups and downs, he’s never thought about giving up on his career. “I evolve and pivot, I do not give up,” he said.

Outside of the office, he stated, “I am an artist and a painter, which is directly complementary to plastic surgery. On the athletic side, I am a skier and a runner and I constantly push myself to conquer stepper and more difficult mountains and terrain.”

Robert Morin, MD, MBA has helped some of the world’s most famous people, however, due to confidentiality laws in healthcare in the United States, he’s prohibited from disclosing their identities. Dr. Morin is an expert at rhinoplasty, and all we can say is that you have likely seen his work on television. He’s also been a guest on the Today Show, the Dr. Oz Show, ABC Nightline, and several reality television shows featured on TLC and Bravo. Ultimately, his passion is to make the world a more beautiful place, one procedure at a time, improving as many lives as he can, every day.

If you’d like to know more about Dr. Morin you can find him on his only Instagram account @robertmorinmd.