Thousands of entrepreneurs from around the world experienced Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM’s annual World Conference (#MAWC2022) from February 24-26.

Photo Credit: Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM

The highly-anticipated annual event was held in person at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and online from the comfort of countless entrepreneurs’ homes world wide. Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM is a global e-commerce and digital marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity®. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs while providing consumers a better way to shop.

In accordance with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines as well as state and local guidelines, this year’s World Conference was held as a hybrid event, letting entrepreneurs from around the world experience and begin the next chapter of business innovation. Along with several groundbreaking new products launched at #MAWC2022 and a host of powerful presentations from the company’s executive leadership, plans for the company’s first NFT (non-fungible token) were announced, where 1,000 NFTs will be made available offering an exclusive array of benefits to help propel the company’s distributors, known as UnFranchise® Owners (UFOs), to a new level of business success.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Co-Founder & Senior Executive Vice President Loren Ridinger officially opened #MAWC2022 by dedicating the entire World Conference to Dennis Franks — Executive Vice President of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, Philadelphia Eagles special teams captain, musician, husband, father and grandfather — who passed away suddenly on October 16, 2021.

Photo Credit: Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM

“Dennis’ spirit will live within us, even though we have to live without his physical presence,” said Ridinger. “We may never be the same, but for the love of Dennis, we’ll stay focused and we’ll stay the course. Den, you will forever be in our hearts. We’re going to love you forever.”

Marc Ashley, President & COO of Market America Worldwide, took the main stage on Thursday to launch a number of new and relevant exclusive Market America products, including MycoAdapt™, which includes a blend of powerful mushrooms paired with astragalus root. Easily added to coffee, smoothies and shakes, MycoAdapt was formulated to support the immune system, provide energy, support cognitive health and naturally aid in the body’s digestion and healthy stress response. Daily Greens is a gluten- and soy-free product offered in both powder and tablet form that can contribute to a healthy diet and may also help support energy, digestion, detoxification and immune health. Vegan and gluten-free, GlutaQ™ is a powerful blend of antioxidant-supporting ingredients with a focus on healthy aging and energy by supporting health at an intracellular level. GlutaQ is a dietary supplement that provides the body with the right fuel and support to help promote both performance and youth.*

Ashley went on to share how the company has been able to assure its UFOs, their customers and consumers alike, that the products online shoppers want to purchase will continue to be available regardless of supply chain issues.

Photo Credit: Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM

“We spent tens of millions of dollars to increase our staffing levels and our inventory levels way beyond what we have done before,” said Ashley. “Therefore, if a product got held up in a port or a manufacturer was delayed on a product, it didn’t matter because we had excess inventory on hand to cover for those issues.”

Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur, Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena, the company’s President of Urban and Latino Development, took the stage and shared his gratitude for Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM. He revealed that Market America, the UnFranchise Business and its UnFranchise Owners massively helped him face challenges in the music industry. Fat Joe credited them with lifting him up and ultimately giving him “the love” to release his hit song “All The Way Up” in 2016 with Remy Ma and featuring French Montana.

Photo Credit: Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM

“To come from a dark place and not just learn the business but to make a song called All The Way Up, an inspirational song, when you’re actually at the lowest in your life, that’s hard,” Cartagena said. “But that all came from the DNA of Market America, from you guys, showing me love and showing me strength.”

On Friday, Feb. 25th, SHOP.COM President & COO Steve Ashley was first to take the stage. He announced a number of up and coming projects to benefit UFOs and their customers in the coming months, including a redesign for SHOP.COM Global (shopglobal.com) to make purchasing products even easier worldwide. Steve Ashley also announced that in the coming months online shoppers will be able to turn their SHOP.COM Cashback funds into Bitcoin as well as cash, and he excited event participants with news that the company is delving into the Metaverse while also in the process of developing its first NFT.

Photo Credit: Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM

“We are in the process right now with companies and artists to create 1,000 NFTs for Market America and SHOP.COM,” said Ashley. “What’s going to be valuable about these is exclusive access you’re going to get when you own one of them — things like VIP access at conferences, exclusive presales before they are available to the public as well as exclusive access to key corporate team members. These 1,000 NFTs are going to be unveiled at the Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM 2022 International Convention and, more than likely, unless you have a ticket to the 30th anniversary (#MAIC2022), you will not be able to buy one of the first thousand that we come out with.”

Amber Ridinger-McLaughlin, Founder & Creator of Layered Jewelry, Lumière de Vie® and Lumière de Vie® Hommes, was next to take the stage. She shared a variety of “how-to” videos that showed a multitude of ways to Get Layered with Layered jewelry. From day to night to weekend family fun and more, the options with Layered jewelry are as diverse as your personal style and your imagination.

Photo Credit: Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM

Additionally, Amber unveiled two extraordinary skincare products. First, Lumière de Vie® Soothe & Renew Hydrogel Masque cools, refreshes and pampers the skin for the ultimate relaxation. Delivering a concentrated surge of 5% niacinamide, Hydrogel Masque will instantly transform dull, thirsty skin for a hydrated, energized and radiant complexion. This renewing masque also helps reduce the appearance of oily skin, blemishes and redness for the perfect addition to any skincare regimen. Finally, Lumière de Vie® Refine & Moisturize Lip Duo, formulated with luxurious sugar crystals to help buff away dead skin cells, help replenish moisture back into the lips while gently exfoliating and helps prep lips for makeup, all with a cozy, warm vanilla flavor.

Founder, Chairman & CEO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, JR Ridinger, kept the show going on Friday. He provided a multitude of examples of how entrepreneurs can use the UnFranchise Business model to help build their own business that can lead to a supplemental income. Ridinger said that sharing the business with others meant clearly understanding what the company is.

Photo Credit: Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM

“We are the internet marketing and online shopping solution. We have product solutions and the help of a UnFranchise Owner to find what somebody wants or needs. They don’t have that with Amazon,” said Ridinger. “We provide an online shopping solution to avoid going to stores. We are the solution for online shopping and we have the entrepreneurial opportunity for the average person to make a supplemental income.”

The continued success of the UnFranchise Business and of the Shopping Annuity — the company’s signature program that enables smart shoppers to convert money they already spend on everyday purchases into supplemental income — was the primary focus at World Conference. JR Ridinger, who created the Shopping Annuity as the backbone of the UnFranchise Business, shared what UFOs can expect the next chapter of their UnFranchise Businesses to look like.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, Loren Ridinger took the stage to empower the thousands of in-person and virtual attendees from around the world to take action and get moving.

Photo Credit: Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM

“I love the daydreamer who daydreams and then takes action,” said Loren Ridinger. “Then sometimes somebody makes a decision about doing something because they get too much anxiety about doing nothing. When you think about taking a risk, there is always the person who comes up with the worst-case scenario for why you shouldn’t do it. We all know that person, don’t we?

“Let me tell you something. The best advice I can give you is to make a lot of moves. Take big action and stop thinking so much about why it won’t work for you. Things will start to happen when you start to take action. When you start to make moves, things will happen. You cannot make progress without moving.”

Loren Ridinger, who is also the founder of the award-winning Motives® line of cosmetics, introduced a multitude of cruelty-free beauty products at #MAWC2022, including the Motives Moments Pressed Pigment Palette with four metallic shimmer and soft matte luxe pigments that are perfect to use on both eyes and cheeks; Motives 3-in-1 Cream Tints that are a triple threat of creamy pigments perfect for adding a touch of color to eyes, lips and cheeks; and Motives Gel-ous Brow Gel, formulated to tame, fill and give life to the most barely-there brows, coating them in color and holding them in place; Motives Sculpting Concealer is a true multitasker, this full-coverage concealer is great for brightening the under-eye area, highlighting the bridge of the nose, cupids bow and t-zone, or just helping to camouflage the appearance of redness, dark spots or breakouts and Motives Eye Prime, which is an exceptional formula that melts into skin, helping to smooth and prep the lid for eye makeup. The creamy formula comes in a universal nude shade that blends invisibly into the skin, making it a great choice for all skin tones. This primer will help to make the shadow more vibrant, help prevent creasing and caking, and will keep your eye looking fresh all day long.

As usual, celebrity guests and close friends of the Ridingers took part in World Conference both in person and via video conference. Celebrities in attendance and in-person included Fat Joe, Cliff Floyd, Alexis Stoudemire, and Mary Floyd. Previous events have been attended by superstars Thalia, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Serena Williams, Alejandro Sanz, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Eva Longoria, La La Anthony, Tony Romo, Scottie Pippen, Carmelo Anthony, Daymond John, Paulina Rubio and Marc Anthony, among many others.

Photo Credit: Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM

“It’s been a great journey for the past 30 years but we’re just beginning, said JR Ridinger. “I know all of the stories, all of the success and all of the things that you see here that are wonderful. But where’s your piece of it? That’s the only thing that counts: your piece of it. I believe in you.”

Watch the video below to enjoy some of the highlights of this year’s Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM 2022 World Conference.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Earnings discussed are atypical and the success of any UnFranchise Owner will depend upon the amount of hard work, talent and dedication which he or she devotes to building his or her Market America business. For typical earnings, see market-america.info/mais