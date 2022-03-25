Photo Credit: David Korins Design/Swarovski

Swarovski is lighting up the Oscars stage yet again! Expect this years Academy Awards, to be held this Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, to light up the stars with its set design.

Photo Credit: Swarovski

The brand has reunited with award-winning creative director and designer David Korins (“Hamilton”, “Dear Evan Hansen”) to create a mesmerizing light-filled stage for the 94th Oscars (its 14th time doing so). Described by Korins as a dynamic portal into the future in which we trade in the currency of electricity and elegance, the stage is set to hold viewers spellbound with over 90,000 Swarovski Crystals. Hundreds of craftspeople spent thousands of hours creating the crystallized elements that will bring his dazzling vision to life.

Photo Credit: Swarovski

Korins’ swirling stage design features a dome and two floating orbs illuminated with strands of Swarovski Crystals and LEDs to create an optical illusion of shape and depth. In an electrifying moment, a crystal curtain made from 80,000 Swarovski Crystals is set to illuminate this night of nights. With his immersive and mesmerizing design Korins invites viewers to sit up, take notice, and invest in a visual world about hope, unity and togetherness.

Photo Credit: Swarovski

“The beautiful thing about working with Swarovski Crystals is that you use them just the way they are. They shine and sparkle the way you want them to. With Swarovski Crystals, there’s no need for scenic enhancements, what you want to do is accentuate what they are already meant to do and that is capture and reflect light beautifully,” says Korins.

Photo Credit: Swarovski