The Royal Poinciana Plaza celebrates the opening of Palm Beach’s Veronica Beard boutique with a runway show beneath the stars.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Veronica Beard

Last week, beloved contemporary brand, Veronica Beard, hosted a runway show alongside The Royal Poinciana Plaza to celebrate the opening of the brand’s Palm Beach boutique.

The paver path winding its way through Royal Poinciana’s courtyard transformed into a catwalk showcasing the Spring 2022 collection. From Lana Condor, Claire Holt, Alexandra Khoudari, and Arriana Boardman to Nicole Munder, Remi Bader, and Lauren Layne Merck, the evening was undoubtedly star-studded.

Veronica Beard—co-founded by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard in 2009—demonstrated its appreciation and command of the feminine silhouette in all its varietal forms with flowing maxi skirts in lightweight Boho florals, one-shouldered dresses with ruffles, sexy slits, and strategic cutout detailing.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Veronica Beard Photo Credit: Getty Images for Veronica Beard

Dickey jackets with oversized buttons (a signature style of the brand) were paired with pleated shorts, denim jeans, straw hats, and platform sandals with a ’70s flare, and embroidered eyelets—proving the versatility of this effortlessly cool collection.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Veronica Beard

The Royal Poinciana Plaza is located at 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach.