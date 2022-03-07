Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label
Charles Woodson
Cover Story
NFL Hall Of Famer Charles Woodson Has Another Win With His Wine Label, Intercept

Inside Veronica Beard’s Incredibly Chic Palm Beach Runway Show

Fashion, Haute Shopping

The Royal Poinciana Plaza celebrates the opening of Palm Beach’s Veronica Beard boutique with a runway show beneath the stars.

Veronica Beard Runway Show Palm BeachPhoto Credit: Getty Images for Veronica Beard

Last week, beloved contemporary brand, Veronica Beard, hosted a runway show alongside The Royal Poinciana Plaza to celebrate the opening of the brand’s Palm Beach boutique.

The paver path winding its way through Royal Poinciana’s courtyard transformed into a catwalk showcasing the Spring 2022 collection. From Lana Condor, Claire Holt, Alexandra Khoudari, and Arriana Boardman to Nicole Munder, Remi Bader, and Lauren Layne Merck, the evening was undoubtedly star-studded. 

Veronica Beard—co-founded by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard in 2009—demonstrated its appreciation and command of the feminine silhouette in all its varietal forms with flowing maxi skirts in lightweight Boho florals, one-shouldered dresses with ruffles, sexy slits, and strategic cutout detailing.

Veronica Beard Runway Show Palm BeachPhoto Credit: Getty Images for Veronica BeardVeronica Beard Runway Show Palm BeachPhoto Credit: Getty Images for Veronica Beard

Dickey jackets with oversized buttons (a signature style of the brand) were paired with pleated shorts, denim jeans, straw hats, and platform sandals with a ’70s flare, and embroidered eyelets—proving the versatility of this effortlessly cool collection. 

Veronica Beard Runway Show Palm BeachPhoto Credit: Getty Images for Veronica Beard

The Royal Poinciana Plaza is located at 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach. 

PREVIOUS POST
Haute Auto
March 7, 2022
Luxury Spanish Supercar Brand Hispano Suiza Made History Alongside Braman Miami
By Gabriel Pessoa
Academy Museum
City Guide
March 7, 2022
Just In Time For Awards Season, A Look Inside The New Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
March 7, 2022
Haute Living Celebrates Corey Stoll with Vacheron Constantin
By Haute Living
News
March 7, 2022
Paws4You and Chopard Raised More Than $150k At This Year’s ’70s Themed Fundraising Gala
By Natalie Mauro

Los Angeles

New York

Miami