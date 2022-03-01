Photo Credit: L’Auberge de Sedona

I’ve often been told that Sedona is a special place — mystical, magical, sacred, — one that’s powerful beyond all others. And guess what? It’s true. There’s something so imposing about those red rocks, jutting out from the clear, brilliant blue skyline that’s just overwhelming. Paired with the concept of vortexes — a vortex being a center of energy that is conducive to healing, meditation and self-exploration, a locale where the earth seems especially alive with energy — well, a visit here is a no brainer.

Specifically because this is a place that caters to those in search of a higher power, it’s saturated with woo-woo: aura readings, psychics, crystals, and more. It’s enough to make your head spin. So where should you stay, what should you do, and where in the heck are these fabled vortexes? Read on, friends. Read on.

STAY

Photo Credit: L’Auberge de Sedona

L’Auberge de Sedona is your one stop shop for luxury, spiritual and otherwise, conveniently located in the center of Sedona, a quick jaunt away from all four vortexes. Backdropped by the striking red rocks and situated on the serene Oak Creek, the resort itself is a place of serenity and peace.

Here, there are 62 luxury cottages, 21 traditional lodge-style guest rooms, and one master stay in the stand-alone, five-bedroom Creekhouse. Throughout each luxury cottage, an open-roof outdoor cedar shower is met with starry night views of the surrounding scenery. The Vista Suites and Cottages offer a 180-degree panoramic view of Sedona’s topography which can be viewed on the spacious wood deck fit for enjoying the stunning sunsets. Think: sunken tubs, heated bathroom floors, outdoor showers, cozy beds, and huge windows, all the better to see those magnificent red rocks from.

Photo Credit: L’Auberge de Sedona

Plus, like I said, the resort’s location is convenient. It seems off the beaten bath, tucked away off a side road, but it’s actually remarkably close — within walking distance to — Uptown Sedona, where visitors will find countless shops, art galleries, restaurants and antiques and a stellar range of metaphysical practitioners. Though, as you’ll soon see, all said offerings are right here at the resort as well.

(Side note: For those in search of a truly luxe stay, the five-bedroom Creekhouse is perfect. Featuring 2,800 square feet of communal space and five luxurious bedrooms each with its own bathroom and separate keyed entrance, the Creekhouse is perfect for entertaining and maintaining the luxurious feel of a private Sedona estate.)

ART

Photo Credit: L’Auberge de Sedona

Led by Goldenstein Art Gallery, voted best gallery in Sedona since 2008, guests at the resort can meet local and regional renowned artists as they sculpt and paint their masterpieces on property. It’s a pretty unique opportunity: getting to meet artists who specialize in a wide variety of mediums — from pointillism to wax sculpting for bronze casting — and having the opportunity to ask about their backgrounds and inspirations firsthand. In addition to meeting these inspiring artists, guests can put their own brushes to a canvas and find their inner artist as they indulge in a refreshing glass of wine and embark on a two-hour painting class session.

DINING

Photo Credit: L’Auberge de Sedona

The on-site restaurant, Cress on Oak Creek, serves rarefied dishes designed by Executive Chef John Gapasin. Complementing the property’s transcendent natural beauty and level of luxury, L’Auberge de Sedona’s culinary program features everything from nationally recognized fine dining to naturally immersive creekside fare from the ethereal, glass-filled, white-washed dining room, with standout dishes like Kurobuta pork belly and Snake River Farmers Wagyu beef.

Photo Credit: L’Auberge de Sedona

There’s also the Creekside Reserve, a private dining experience for up to six guests: a private, creekside dinner with a special tasting menu, paired with wines from Arizona’s Verde Valley . For those seeking something even more next level, try the Mindful Dining Experience. In partnership with L’Apothecary Spa, this is a healthy, thoughtful, coursed meal with wine pairings in an intimate setting with a ritual of love and other thoughtful touches set in a gazebo under a canopy of vines with romantic lighting from a beautiful chandelier overlooking Oak Creek. It’s pretty dang special.

THE BAR

Photo Credit: L’Auberge de Sedona

Make sure to try one of the exquisite libations at the bar or in Cress, including Papillon Bleu, which utilizes the hottest flavor of the moment — butterfly pea blossom — which is infused into Zubrowka vodka, along with Chareau aloe liquor, served up with a floral finish. Another favorite is the L’Mango Rita, made with house-infused spicy Fresno pepper tequila, shaken with mango puree, lemon and lime.

L’Apothecary Spa

Photo Credit: L’Auberge de Sedona

L’Apothecary, L’Auberge de Sedona’s award-winning spa, is the real deal. There are so many different ways to set your intentions here that your head might spin. There’s something for everyone here, from sacred stone massages to body scrubs with agave to desert flower massages, but I would be remiss in not mentioning the reiki. If you’re not familiar, reiki is a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing, with the intention of clearing blockages and opening your chakras. Now, reiki is traditionally done sans hands — but here, quite cleverly, a bit of both practices are employed. My therapist could ascertain not only what was gong on in my body, but in my head… and I felt beyond at peace by the time he was done. Book it, and have no regrets.

Photo Credit: L’Auberge de Sedona

The resort is also offering its “Crystal Clear Intentions” package this year, which includes a 3-night stay in a cottage, with the option to extend for more nights; a custom private Introduction to Crystals Experience for up to two adults, with the option to customize topics based upon guest level of knowledge or preference; one spa treatment + crystal blending per adult; a guided two-hour Vortex Hike with a local expert hiking guide for up to two adults; and access to immersive guest experiences including metaphysical workshops and interactive art activities. The Crystal session was fairly informational — you’ll learn the meaning of the types, colors and shapes of crystals, how to identify specific stones for healing, protection, clarity and grounding — and you’ll get to take home a very necessary gift for yourself. YYou may even learn how to become a human pendulum. Work THAT one out yourself! Other activities on offer, as helmed by local Sedona expert Paula Lockwood, include sound healing; an introduction to Tarot, Numerology and Astrology; an intro to Vortexes; and an intro to Reiki, Chakra and Energy Healing.

Photo Credit: L’Auberge de Sedona

As part of the Crystal Intentions package, you’ll also be able to blend your own bath salts or body scrubs at the spa, which will make you feel (OK, OK, it made ME feel) like I could create my own metaphysical beauty line, no problem.

To keep in mind for the remainder of the year: the resort is offering transformational retreats as helmed by Personal Transformation Consultant and Soul-Centered Professional Coach, Donna Bond M.A. along with expert practitioners and healers. This very grounding experience invites guests on a transformational 5-day, 4-night journey to unlock their minds, bodies, and souls to unleash their inner truths – some of which have yet to be realized. Upcoming retreat dates include the following:

February 27 – March 3, 2022

June 26-30, 2022

July 17-21, 2022

December 4-8, 2022

THE VORTEXES

Photo Credit: Abbie Warnock-Matthews/Shutterstock.com

Last but not least, make sure to hit at least one (if not more) of the vortices that are the focus of nearly every visitor. Each has its own special brand of energy.

Airport Mesa: Masculine energy

Cathedral Rock: Feminine energy

Bell Rock: The energy here is strong, and meant to cater to masculine, feminine, and a balance of energies.

Boynton Canyon: Balanced energy, a balance between masculine and feminine energy.

Now, aren’t you ready for your transformation?

Photo Credit: L’Auberge de Sedona

L’Auberge de Sedona is located at 301 L’Auberge Ln, Sedona, AZ 86336