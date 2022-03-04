Photo Credit: Frank Oudeman©

Today, Hermès officially opened its new store in the upscale South Coast Plaza shopping center in Costa Mesa, replacing s a previous Hermès space with a more expansive interior of 7,100 square feet, designed to reflect Southern California’s coastal ambience and showcase a more complete vision of Hermes’ collections.

Photo Credit: Frank Oudeman©

The space merges the contrast and complement of Costa Mesa’s landscape, the colors and textures of the sea, sand, sky and mountains, with Hermès’ French spirit. Designed by the Parisian architecture agency RDAI, the store echoes the elements of the Southern California atmosphere with organic curved structures, soft gradients of earth tones and natural materials.

Photo Credit: Frank Oudeman©

Customers can enter the store through three different entrances. The main exterior entrance features a mural of gradient clay and terracotta tones that connect to the store’s interior palette. Inside the shopping center, customers enter through an undulating glass façade framed in terra-cotta with wood claustra partitions that create an effect of light and shadows within the store. Across the threshold, the terrazzo floor is made from mother of pearl and red marble with a stone mosaic crafted in the iconic Hermès Faubourg pattern leading into the U-shaped store.

Photo Credit: Frank Oudeman©

Upon arrival, the colorful silk collection greets customers with Hermès’ signature scarves floating on wooden grids. Straight ahead is the leather salon. An intimate women’s jewelry space, on the right, connects to a VIP area enhanced by a carpet inspired by visions of a misty sunset walk on the beach and walls covered in silver larch wood marquetry. Ties are ahead of a large shoe salon and ready-to-wear spaces for women and men. Throughout the store, texture is created from beaten sand walls to capture an earthen palette. Photo Credit: Frank Oudeman©

Following the store’s U-shape past the home and equestrian collections is a bar where guests can pause during their discovery of the space, infused with a warm, welcoming ambience. It leads to the perfume and beauty collections, defined by rich terracotta ceramic walls, terrazzo flooring and the store’s third entrance.

Photo Credit: Frank Oudeman©

The space includes a private salon dedicated to aftersales and repairs. Throughout the South Coast Plaza store, artwork, including pieces by Filipe Jardim, Suzel Caspard, and Marion Dubier Clark, enhances the space’s connection to marine motifs and Hermès’ vernacular.

Hermès South Coast Plaza is located at 3333 Bristol Street, Suite 1509, Costa Mesa, CA 92626