Earthquake Lights – A Music Lovers Best Hope

It’s a rarity in this day and age that independent acts in the industry reach heights worthy of bragging rights and widespread recognition. It’s an even bigger accolade to achieve such heights while also securing guest spots with world-renowned acts like Vulfpeck. Then there are Earthquake Lights; a group of guys based in Brooklyn who can’t rightly fit into a well-defined space because – let’s face it, they’re different.

If you take a look under the hood, you can find millions of streams, multiple iTunes charting appearances, fans on all continents, and a passion for music that is so apparent it oozes through every note, arrangement, and vocal track your ears become blessed with the opportunity to hear. To add more prestige, their song “Off And Away” was in the top five of most-streamed songs for Vulfpecks “The Joy of Music, The Job of Real Estate” album in 2020.

It is not a surprise that lead singer Myles Rodenhouse and the fellas have reached this level, after all, they’ve been making music together for years. From college campus to the Grammy-winning studio that is Douglass Recording, you can say these guys truly deserve what is shaping out to be an awesome future.

On February 8th, the band released their single “Snow” with resounding success. On day one, the single made it to the thirty-third spot on the Apple Music iTunes Rock charts amongst the company of classic rock greats like Queen and The Beatles.

How is it that a band like Earthquake Lights is big enough to make waves in this particular genre but not big enough to garner the attention of the powers that control the music industry? My money is on Earthquake Lights to be the next band to explode in a lane of their own, just in time for the rest of the world to catch on. As Rodenhouse is heard singing in their latest single, “there is always hope to hold” – given the musicality and pure talent that is housed in this band, music definitely has hope.

