Corey Stoll may be one of the newer additions to the stellar “Billions” cast on HBO, but he has the full and unwavering support of his colleagues. Friday evening’s New York celebration of the Haute Living cover star was a beautiful display of the Billions cast’s support and admiration.

Friday evening’s festivities began with a rendezvous at Vacheron Constantin’s Manhattan flagship store on 57th street. Corey Stoll and co-star David Costabile, along with wife Eliza Baldi, were in attendance for cocktails at the renowned timepiece retail location. Located between Madison and Park Avenue, the new Vacheron Constantin Flagship spans over 4,500 square feet and covers two floors. A distinctive glass façade opens directly onto 57th Street inviting collectors and visitors into a discovery of the Maison’s creativity and fine craftsmanship in a harmonious old-meets-new environment fitting the spirit of Vacheron Constantin’s contemporary watchmaking.

Nina Dennis, Vacheron Constantin Flagship Director, who said a few words in order to mark the presence of the Billions actor as well as the wonderful collaborative evening hosted in part by Haute Living Media Group.

The night kicked it into high gear from this point as guests were escorted to the luxurious Restaurant Daniel courtesy of the good people at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North America.

Among Corey’s guests was his wife, Nadia Bowers, as well as cast mate David Breakers and theater director Kate Whorisky.

Guests were greeted at Daniel with glasses of champagne. Ahead of the magical dinner, Nina Dennis made sure to explain how each and every course was inspired by a particular Vacheron Constantin collection.

The night was filled with cherished memories and guests were delighted with the upscale menu. Seth Semilof, Haute Media Group co-founder, capped the night off by delivering a few kind words and thanking Corey Stoll yet again for being an exemplary Haute living cover star.

