Photo Credit: Employees Only

Let me tell you something right now: I VASTLY prefer Employee’s Only’s Cucumber Retrograde cocktail to Mercury Retrograde. But then again, who wouldn’t? That being said, this is just the drink to get you through Mercury Retrograde (next up May 10- June 3).

Photo Credit: Employee’s Only

The Cucumber Retrograde is some strong stuff, deceptively strong. Don’t be texting after a few of these! Here’s how to make it:

Cucumber Retrograde:

1 oz Bombay Sapphire

1 oz cucumber syrup

.50 oz basil brandy eau de vi

.25 jalapeño infused chartreuse

Photo Credit: Employee’s Only

Says head bartender Adriana Ramos, “This cocktail was made to sooth the masses. Cucumber and tajin is a very big cultural thing in LA and Mexico. Lime spice and cucumber has always been a tasty snack and we decided to turn it into a tasty drink.”

Photo Credit: Employee’s Only

If gin doesn’t tickle your fancy, I have a few further recommendations. Staying with the astrology theme, check out Hibiscus Rising, a sweet and savory libation of Cazadores tequila blanco and reposado, passionfruit, guava, and lime, topped with soda water and hibiscus tea. And Haute Living wouldn’t dare to pass up a drink called the Billionaire, a strong and boozy cocktail made of high proof bourbon, lemon, grenadine, and EO absinthe bitters.

Photo Credit: Employee’s Only

Didn’t I tell you? The best way to get through any retrograde!

Employees Only is an elevated neighborhood cocktail bar and restaurant based in West Hollywood. EO has been listed as one of the World’s 50 Best Bars and continues to garner accolades for its cocktails, food, and hospitality.

Employees Only is located at 7953 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046