Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami
Kevin Love
News
Kevin Love On His Mission To Help People Live Their Healthiest Lives
Karrueche
Celebrities
Model And Actress Karrueche Tran Dishes On CLAWS, Philanthropic Passions And Her Love Of Diamonds
Alfie Allen
Celebrities
Emmy Nominee Alfie Allen On Life After “Game Of Thrones”

Bergdorf Goodman Launches Exclusive New Fragrance Lab

Haute Beauty, News

Beauty Lab Bergdorf GoodmanPhoto Credit: Bergdorf Goodman

If unique fragrances are your thing, you’d better run to Bergdorf Goodman: The luxury department store has just unveiled its new fragrance lab, an exploratory experience for customers to engage, discover, and interact with a selection of incredibly chic niche fragrance brands.

Beauty Lab Bergdorf GoodmanPhoto Credit: Bergdorf Goodman

The store has curated a selection of global exclusives, limited editions, and new offerings from established favorites, including fragrance houses such as Cultus Artem, the Parisian 777 Stephane Humbert Lucas, M.Micaleff of Grasse, and Swedish brand Byredo. The lab provides an inviting environment for clients to experience and experiment with these scents, expanding upon BG’s existing curation of first-look brands that later become prominent in the beauty industry, such as Killian, Jo Malone, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Beauty Lab Bergdorf GoodmanPhoto Credit: Bergdorf Goodman

The list of rare fragrances include a global exclusive from Cultus Artem and Ignacio Figueras and U.S. exclusives from 777 Stephane Humbert Lucas and M. Micaleff. Existing exclusive fragrances shoppers can also find at the lab include Initio, Atelier des Ors, Strangelove, Elisire and Shalini.

Beauty Lab Bergdorf GoodmanPhoto Credit: Bergdorf Goodman

Also new to BG’s beauty level is a new coffee bar in partnership with Devoción, which sustainably sources beans directly from Colombian farmers and roasts them in as little as ten days after leaving origin, a process that takes other roasters 180 days on average. It is one of the only farm to table coffee roasters in the world.

Beauty Lab Bergdorf GoodmanPhoto Credit: Bergdorf Goodman

The location of the bar next to the fragrance lab serves the dual purpose of balancing olfactory fatigue and offering takeaway refreshment to clients. The bar’s menu will feature Devoción coffee, cold brew, and cascara, as well as sweet and savory light bites. Alongside beverages by the cup, Devoción beans and blends will also be available for purchase by the bag, and an exclusive BG blend will be introduced in the coming months.

PREVIOUS POST
Khloe Kardashian at Hard Rock Hotel
Celebrities
October 29, 2019
Khloé Kardashian, Sofia Richie, And More Attend Guitar Hotel At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Opening
By Colin Daniels
DC PIE CO
City Guide
October 29, 2019
Dominic Cavagnuolo of Lucali Miami Debuts DC PIE CO. + Dom’s In Brickell
By Paige Mastrandrea
BCRF
Celebrities
October 29, 2019
BCRF Awards Luncheon Honors Vera Wang & Raises Over $2.6M For Research
By Natasha Bazika
Majesty 140 Profile1
Haute Scene
October 28, 2019
What To Expect At The 60th Anniversary Of Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2019
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_ALFIE ALLEN_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader