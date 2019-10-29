Bergdorf Goodman Launches Exclusive New Fragrance Lab

Photo Credit: Bergdorf Goodman

If unique fragrances are your thing, you’d better run to Bergdorf Goodman: The luxury department store has just unveiled its new fragrance lab, an exploratory experience for customers to engage, discover, and interact with a selection of incredibly chic niche fragrance brands.

Photo Credit: Bergdorf Goodman

The store has curated a selection of global exclusives, limited editions, and new offerings from established favorites, including fragrance houses such as Cultus Artem, the Parisian 777 Stephane Humbert Lucas, M.Micaleff of Grasse, and Swedish brand Byredo. The lab provides an inviting environment for clients to experience and experiment with these scents, expanding upon BG’s existing curation of first-look brands that later become prominent in the beauty industry, such as Killian, Jo Malone, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Photo Credit: Bergdorf Goodman

The list of rare fragrances include a global exclusive from Cultus Artem and Ignacio Figueras and U.S. exclusives from 777 Stephane Humbert Lucas and M. Micaleff. Existing exclusive fragrances shoppers can also find at the lab include Initio, Atelier des Ors, Strangelove, Elisire and Shalini.

Photo Credit: Bergdorf Goodman

Also new to BG’s beauty level is a new coffee bar in partnership with Devoción, which sustainably sources beans directly from Colombian farmers and roasts them in as little as ten days after leaving origin, a process that takes other roasters 180 days on average. It is one of the only farm to table coffee roasters in the world.

Photo Credit: Bergdorf Goodman

The location of the bar next to the fragrance lab serves the dual purpose of balancing olfactory fatigue and offering takeaway refreshment to clients. The bar’s menu will feature Devoción coffee, cold brew, and cascara, as well as sweet and savory light bites. Alongside beverages by the cup, Devoción beans and blends will also be available for purchase by the bag, and an exclusive BG blend will be introduced in the coming months.